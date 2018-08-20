SCHERERVILLE — Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old man last seen Aug. 2.
Sam Guillen, of Schererville, was reported missing about 7 p.m. Aug. 17 by a family member, police Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.
Guillen's family has not heard from him or seen him since Aug. 2, when he told family members he was going to live in Valparaiso with a friend.
Guillen drives a blue 2004 GMC Sonoma with an Indiana In God We Trust license plate. Family members stated Guillen frequents local libraries and scrap yards.
Guillen is described as white, about 5 foot 7 and 260 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on Guillen's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Chris Goldasich or Officer Matt Djukic at 219-322-5000.