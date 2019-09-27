SCHERERVILLE — Not many kids can say they got the opportunity to tape their principal and gym teacher to a tree.
Organizers of an event where that happened hope the children who took part will long remember it — and the cause it went to support.
At the "Stuck for Five Bucks" fundraiser Thursday, students from Forest Ridge Academy who donated $5 got a strip of tape to stick one of four people to a tree: two of their schoolmates and two staffers. The proceeds were to benefit JDRF, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, in honor of one of those classmates, Andrew Ciastko, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2017.
"It's pretty cool," the 13-year-old eighth grader said as hundreds of his peers assembled on the school lawn Thursday, many of them wearing "Andrew's Army" T-shirts.
"Andrew! Andrew! Andrew!" the kids chanted.
"Are you ready to stick some tape on these people?" his mom, Anne Ciastko, a music teacher at the school, called out through a microphone.
"Let's get the taping on!" Andrew yelled, as lively tunes pumped through the PA system.
Andrew, student council president Kona Stash, principal Cindy Arnold and physical education instructor Sean Willis stood on stools at their respective trunks as they were wrapped in a base layer of gray duct tape. Then the children lined up to get their multi-colored strips and really stick the volunteer victims to the bark.
The youngsters seemed to take particular glee in "sticking" it to their school leader and gym teacher.
"They're getting such joy out of this," Arnold said, as two little girls giggled after putting tape on her. "Nothing like taping your principal up."
Boy falls ill
Two years ago this month, Andrew suddenly became lethargic and thirsty and had to be taken to an intensive care unit. His blood sugar was off the charts. He and his family learned he had Type 1 diabetes, for which he now wears an insulin pump and has a monitor to check his glucose levels.
"'Mom, I just want to find a cure,'" Anne remembers her son telling her after his diagnosis. "If we want to be part of making that change, we have to be part of making the solution."
They had a "Recess for Research" fundraiser last year but wanted to up the ante this time around. They were brainstorming something fun and memorable they could do when they came across similar "Stuck for a Buck" charity events being held across the country.
"They'll remember this forever — why somebody was stuck to a tree," Anne said of the students. "It's the heart that matters — not the money."
Andrew and some of his classmates are also participating in the JDRF One Walk this Sunday in Merrillville. Anne said this will be his last year doing that event.
"I want him to bring hope to others and do something for the community, not just wait for people to do something for him," she said, mentioning a juvenile diabetes support group as one possibility.
A memorable afternoon
"I'm going to break out of here like the Hulk," Arnold announced, nearly as stiff as the deciduous tree she was attached to late in the fundraiser.
"I am very stuck," Andrew said a few dozen feet away, barely able to move underneath his tape.
Kids removed the stools from underneath the four tapees. They all stayed adhered to their trees.
"We don't know exactly how we're going to get them off," Anne Ciastko joked.
"I know how I'm going to get off," Willis said, pulling out a pocket knife. He started cutting himself down.
"Cheater! Cheater! Cheater!" some of the kids chanted.
"Resourceful! Resourceful!" he responded.
People then unwrapped the other three, with Anne Ciastko saying the leftover tape would be used for an art project.