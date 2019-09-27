Help find a cure for type 1 diabetes

WHAT: JDRF One Walk

WHY: 3K walk to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

WHEN: 11 a.m. Sunday with check-in at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Hidden Lake Park, 6355 Broadway in Merrillville

HOW: To sign up or for more information, visit jdrf.org or contact Mary Anne McKenna Bryan at 312-447-7954 or mbryan@jdrf.org.