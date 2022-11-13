A job well-done: Schererville town manager reflects on over three decades of service

SCHERERVILLE — When Bob Volkmann moved to Schererville in 1979, the Crossroads of America was still a sleepy farm town of under 10,000 residents.

Almost five decades later, the bustling suburban community is home to almost 30,000 people.

"I've been involved with the town for just about all of the development after 1975," Volkmann, who spent years working in construction, said. "We were very busy in the 2010s; it was not unusual to add 350 homes a year back then."

Volkmann has guided Schererville's growth through various positions within town government over the past 36 years. Come Jan. 1, Volkmann will enjoy the town's progress from a new vantage point — retirement.

After joining the Plan Commission in 1986, Volkmann worked as a part-time building inspector for the town, joined the Public Works Department and, for the past 17 years, has served as town manager. Volkmann, who recently turned 70, called his time in municipal government "a very rewarding career."

“I’ve always enjoyed helping people. It gives me a lot of satisfaction," Volkmann said, adding that during his time as a building inspector, he learned "what you’re doing is you’re helping people. You’re not there to try to find out what they’ve done wrong or anything like that. When you see something wrong, you're working with them to try to correct it."

When Volkmann transitioned to the Public Works Department, he felt his reach expanded: "You’re basically taking care of the whole community.”

Despite having limited administrative experience, his care for the town and willingness to learn aided him when he was named town manager in 2005. His top priorities included ensuring departments worked together and maintaining town infrastructure as the population grew.

In his first year on the Plan Commission, they met every Saturday morning for hours at a time, rewriting the zoning ordinances. Volkmann has now updated the town's zoning three times; he said the process ensures the town is able to grow in a sustainable way.

Another problem to solve

Sewage infrastructure, public safety resources and road expansions are all things that "have to be rolled into the snowball and have to keep getting bigger every year in order to serve the community," Volkmann explained.

In 1998, town leaders taped together an expansive map and laid it on the floor of the former Town Hall. Volkmann remembers crawling around the map with markers — quite literally plotting the Kennedy Avenue Expansion.

"I asked the engineer how long it would take and he said, 'Oh, Bob this will take 20 years,'" Volkmann recalled. “He was wrong, it’s been like 25 years.”

After years of back-and-fourth, the Kennedy Avenue expansion is finally taking shape. According to a March presentation, the project will stretch from Main Street to U.S. 30 and involves the widening and reconstruction of the heavily trafficked road. Phase one is slated to start in fall 2024.

The project will likely be completed by 2030, and Volkmann joked he hopes he'll be "around to drive on it."

Reconstructing the downtown is another one of Schererville's long-term projects.

In the late '90s, the town started buying properties along Joliet Street to build the Police Department and Town Hall. Volkmann has continued to purchase houses west of Town Hall, closing on the final property at the end of October. While nothing is concrete, Volkmann envisions shops and restaurants topped with condos. Several local businesses have already taken advantage of Schererville's Facade Improvement Program.

The town is also working with an architect to design a new Central Fire Station. Located down the street from the Town Hall at 1650 Cline Avenue, the current Central Fire Station dates back to the 1970s.

Volkmann said the goal is to "spur some fresh development in the downtown area."

Though Volkmann has faced his fair share of challenges over the years — the floods of 2008 and 2009, major blizzards and, of course, a pandemic — he's always viewed "any problem as just another one to be solved."

“Whatever needs to get done, that’s what I’ll do," Volkmann said. That philosophy, paired with a solid team of coworkers, is what's made his time in municipal government sustainable, he said.

From department heads to the Town Council, Schererville has always had stable leadership, Volkmann said, adding that "politics played a very small role in the operation of the town."

In an effort to maintain Schererville's stability, Volkmann promoted former Superintendent of Wastewater Treatment Jim Gorman to director of operations. Over the past four years, Volkmann has been preparing Gorman for the town manager role.

Once he leaves, Volkmann said, he hopes the town's leadership continues to promote Schererville as a community with a good quality of life — the ideal place to raise a family.

“Aside from the things the town has built and the growth that we’ve experienced, what do you want to leave behind? What do you want people to remember?” Volkmann mused. “The main thing I want people to remember is the town of Schererville is a great place.”