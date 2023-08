Hometown Hero Award Watchmaker Lucas Baker fits a watch on the wrist of St. John fire Lt. Scott Clifford Saturday at Albert's Diamond Jewelers in Schererville.

SCHERERVILLE — For more than 40 years, Albert's Diamond Jewelry has been honoring Region police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians who go above and beyond to serve their communities.

Through their annual "Hometown Hero" award, the business recognizes professionals from departments in Lake County who have excelled in their jobs. Each recipient receives an award and Citizen Thin Blue Line and Thin Red Line Watches, created specially for first responders. The honorees stopped in Saturday to the jewelers' location at 711 Main St. to receive the award, get fitted for the watch and a photo op.

Albert's reaches out to police and fire chiefs each year to ask them whom they believe has gone above and beyond in their department, Marketing Manager Christine Martinez said. This year's recipients came from police and fire departments in East Chicago, Dyer, Crown Point, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Lowell, Munster, St. John and Schererville.

Before opening their distinguishable storefront in Schererville more than 20 years ago, owner Fred Halpern operated his business out of the Indiana Harbor in East Chicago where the business suffered two separate fires. If not for the fire department's response, he said, they could have lost everything.

Hometown Hero Award "I wanted to recognize the people who are doing good for our country," said Fred Halpern, owner of Albert's Diamond Jewelers in Schererville.

"They saved our lives," Halpern said. "I wanted to recognize the people who are doing good for our country."

Schererville Officer Michael Bermingham was the first to receive an award, joined by his wife, daughter and a group of fellow officers. Cmdr. Michael Bork said he nominated Bermingham because of his team player mentality and excellent use of his K-9 partner, Dado. Bermingham is part of the department's Power Shift Unit, which works during peak hours to mobilize extra manpower.

"He's the glue of the unit right now," Bork said. "He helps make it successful. He's very involved in law enforcement and represents what it means to be a young officer nowadays."

St. John fire Lt. Scott Clifford said he was shocked when he heard he was selected to receive the award and honored to be thought of. The part-time volunteer firefighter works another full-time job outside of his firefighting and EMT duties, but said there's no better feeling than helping the citizens in his community stay safe.

"There is a sense of pride that is associated with this [award]," Clifford said. "It's motivation to keep moving forward. I was honored that the chief thought of me."

Hometown Hero Award Crown Point Firefighter Allison Craft, second from right, receives a Hometown Hero Award Saturday at Albert's Diamond Jewelers in Schererville…

Crown Point Fire Chief Mark Baumgartner said four or five of his employees have been recognized in past years, and he values the opportunity to acknowledge the work his firefighters put in to help the department.

"We try to do as best we can to recognize everyone's hard work," Baumgartner said. "It keeps people motivated. A little bit of recognition goes a long way."

Citizen Watch representatives Les Mokrzycki and Carey Hobson traveled to Northwest Indiana to present the awards alongside Halpern and his staff. Albert's was one of the first businesses they partnered with to distribute to watches for first responders.

"Albert's has been honoring heroes for years," Hobson said. "Not all companies do what [Fred] does. He goes above and beyond like no one else."

