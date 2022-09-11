Albert's honors 20 Hometown Heroes

SCHERERVILLE — Albert’s Diamond Jewelers recently honored more than 20 of Northwest Indiana’s first responders through its annual Hometown Heroes Awards.
Recipients from both police and fire departments were presented with an award and a special watch dedicated to first responders, courtesy of Albert’s & Citizen Watch Group.
Honorees were chosen by participating departments all around Lake County for going above and beyond over the last year.
The nearly two dozen officers were recognized for accomplishments ranging from years of dedicated service, a vital role in a case or saving a life.
The Hometown Heroes Awards originally started more than 40 years ago after there was a fire at Albert’s Diamond Jewelers’ original location in East Chicago.
Since then, Fred Halpern, owner of Albert’s Diamond Jewelers, uses the Hometown Heroes Awards to thank those who saved them from losing everything.
It was that gratitude that granted Albert’s Diamond Jewelers to be one of two Authorized Citizen Watch Retailers to sell the Thin Blue and Red Line watches in the country.
For more information about the Citizen Thin Blue Line and Thin Red Line Watches, please visit albertsjewelers.com.
PHOTOS: First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day at MAAC
