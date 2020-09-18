Campagna Academy charts 'new normal' of youth care in pandemic

“If anything, we’re coming up stronger in all of this,” Dwyre said.

The Campagna CEO said the academy learned from its first major case on campus this spring. After a staff member tested positive for the virus, Campagna officials collaborated with the Indiana State Department of Health, which conducted strike team testing of all students and employees on site.

The academy dedicated two of its residential cottages to students, many of whom at the time were asymptomatic, who tested positive and needed to quarantine from others for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended 14 days.

The academy has nurses available on site 24/7, Dwyre said, and has since lent its experience to other facilities in and out of state as they continue to develop and revise their own coronavirus plans.

While Campagna has attempted to keep therapeutic and educational services as structured as possible to bring some normalcy to students during the pandemic, other opportunities such as students’ off-campus activities, home visits and volunteer services have changed dramatically.