SCHERERVILLE — Almost two decades ago officials gathered in Lansing, Illinois to break ground on the Pennsy Greenway Trail — now the trail stretches all the way to Crown Point.

Mitch Barloga, the active transportation manager for the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission, or NIRPC, held the small golden shovel he received during the 2005 groundbreaking in Lansing.

"Now here we are, celebrating the very last phase of the Pennsy Greenway in the town of Schererville. We now have a seven-plus-mile trail going right through the heart of town," Barloga said. "That is something to be celebrated."

Representatives from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, NIRPC, the Lake County Board, the town of Schererville and the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy gathered at Rohrman Park on Wednesday to cut the ribbon on the fourth and final phase of Schererville's Pennsy Greenway project.

The fourth section of the trail will connect Rohrman Park to Clark Road. About 1.5 miles of the trail is open and another .83 miles will be completed in June.

Schererville has been working to complete the Pennsy Greenway for over a decade. The First phase of the project, connecting Redar Park to Rohrman, was completed in 2011. The second and third phases, connecting Redar to the existing Pennsy Trail in Munster, were completed in 2020. The first three sections were funded with federal transportation grants. The town was able to finish the fourth phase with a $2.91 million grant awarded through the state's Next Level Trails Program.

Started by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2018, the Next Level Trails Program will ultimately invest $180 million, the largest infusion of state trail funding in Indiana history.

Schererville received a grant during the first round of funding. The application period for the fourth round of funding will begins July 1 and ends Aug. 1; the state will distribute $30 million during the fourth round.

Superintendent of Parks John Novacich said the Next Level Trails funding "came at the perfect time."

Once the Schererville section is complete, the total Pennsy Greenway will be 12.5 miles and will connect Crown Point, Schererville, Munster and Lansing.

The Next Level Trails Program is administered by the DNR. During the Wednesday ribbon cutting, Director of the Indiana DNR Dan Bortner said the state "has never seen funding like this for trails."

Bortner lead the Indiana State Park System for 15 years and said the No. 1 request he received was for more trails that connected communities to parks.

“His (Holcomb's) idea was, what if we not only connect communities to parks, but but what if we connect communities to communities?” Bortner said 56.6 miles of trail have already been completed with Next Level funding. An additional 48 miles are currently under construction.

“There's the old adage, 'if you build it they will come' and we have found that to be the case."

The Next Level Trails program has received national recognition. In 2022 Holcomb became the first acting governor to be named the Doppelt Family Rail-Trail Champion by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. Barloga, who is also president of the Greenways Foundation, said he would like to see the Next Level Trail Program become a sustainable source of funding so that bike trails across the state can continue to grow and be properly maintained.

To date, nine projects in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties have received Next Level grant funding.

The Great American Rail-Trail

Liz Thorstensen asked the crowd of attendees to picture themselves "peddling across the entire state of Indiana and the country on a safe, seamless and scenic pathway."

That is the future the Great American Rail-Trail project hopes to achieve.

Led by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, a national nonprofit dedicated to multi-use trails, the Great American Trail would connect Washington D.C. to Washington state with a continuous trail that is over 3,700 miles. The trail will span 12 states and is just over half complete.

Thorstensen, vice president of Rails-to-Trails, said Schererville's section of the Pennsy Greenway is a "critical part" of the Great American Trail. The Great American Rail Trail will include 214 planned miles in Indiana, about 56% of those are already complete. Thorstensen said Holcomb has "challenged" Indiana to be the first state to complete their section of the Great American Trail.

“Everyone here has helped to catapult Indiana from a state that had very few rail-trail miles back in the 1980s and 90s to one of the country’s top multi-use trail and rail-trail states,” Thorstensen said trail advocates have helped create "a culture where trails are prioritized as economic engines and as non-negotiable elements of quality of life."

Barloga noted that multiuse trails support three of most important elements of a successful community: economic development, human health and the natural environment.

At the end of the ribbon cutting a cyclist zoomed by on a shiny black bike.

“Memories will be made here for generations to come," Bortner said.

A map of all the Next Level Trails projects is available at indnr.maps.arcgis.com.

