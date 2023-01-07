Descent of Holy Spirit Orthodox Church parishioners celebrate Christmas

SCHERERVILLE — The singing of Silent Night triggered deep emotions for Rob Mackenzie at Christmas Eve services Friday at the Descent of Holy Spirit Orthodox Church.

“I started crying because I was thinking of my late dad,” Mackenzie said.

Mackenzie, whose immigrant grandparents helped start the 106-year-old church that originated in East Chicago, was back on Saturday morning to attend the Christmas Day liturgy service led by parish priest, the Rev. Lev Holowaty.

Mackenzie, fellow parishioners and other faithful at area Orthodox Christian churches, including Serbian, Macedonian, Ukrainian and Russian, celebrated Christmas on Saturday in keeping with the older Julian calendar instead of the newer Gregorian calendar.

Parishioners lit candles, said special prayers including for those in war-torn Ukraine and followed along a liturgy that’s been unchanged in thousands of years, according to Mackenzie.

The church was beautifully decorated with a large Christmas tree, lit garlands and deep red poinsettias.

“My wife and I also celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, but it is the more 'Santa Claus Christmas.' This is more spiritual,” Mackenzie said referring to the Jan. 7 celebration.

Holowaty, whose parents were born in Ukraine, said even some of the other churches in the diocese celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25 while some opt for Jan. 7.

“For us, Jan. 7 is much more of a spiritual Christmas while Dec. 25 is more commercialized. For us spiritually we can celebrate the birth of Christ,” Holowaty said.

Holowaty, who grew up in Canada, said he remembers Christmas as a special time of coming together as a family.

The Christmas Eve dinner, eaten prior to attending church, was basically a non-meat meal featuring fish, fruit and herring.

“It was a time of sharing the glory of the birth of Christ,” Holowaty said.

Holowaty also remembers that he, as the youngest in the family, was always asked to watch for the first star of the evening.

“That brought up the Star of Bethlehem,” Holowaty said.

Church board president Nick Madvek said that he and his wife, who is Catholic, plan to bring up their daughter, 5-month-old Hannah, with two Christmases.

“As she (Hannah) gets older, I look forward to both Christmases and both Easters. It’s important,” Madvek said.

The Winfield resident said his ethnic background is a mixture of several European countries much the same as those who attend the church.

“It’s a melting pot of Ukrainians, Polish, Slovaks and those from the Carpatho-Rusyn region,” Madvek said.

Board treasurer Sherrie Stupic, of Crown Point, said she and her husband of 45 years were married at the church in East Chicago.

Now she and her children and grandchildren attend the Schererville church founded in 1997.

Her grandparents, Frank and Anna Lochivski, were from the Carpatho-Rusyn region.

“We celebrate Christmas on both Dec. 25 and Jan. 7,” Stupic said.

Adam Coffman and his wife, Lindsay Coffman, came to the back of the church, following the liturgy, to dine on a potluck luncheon.

They brought with them children Shane, 4, and Kinsley, 1.

The Coffmans represent four generations of those who attend church.

“We celebrate both Christmases. It’s something we wanted to pass on to our children,” Adam Coffman said.

Paul Kaderabek, formerly from Hobart, on Saturday morning drove from his home in New Lenox, Illinois, to attend the Christmas liturgy in Schererville.

“I feel at home here,” Kaderabek said.

