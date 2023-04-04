Having ample vegetation benefits water bodies in a multitude of ways, including keeping water cool through increased shade, reducing erosion by stabilizing soil, and purifying stormwater by filtering runoff through deep roots systems.

Zandstra said plans for the park include a parking lot surrounded by wetlands, a picnic shelter, a playground, an open turf area and trails. However, preparing the park for public use will take three to five years and $750,000.

Lake County Parks is in talks with some adjacent landowners who are looking to sell their property. If they are able to buy the parcels, Zandstra said, the park could grow by about 50 acres.

Since purchasing the land, Zandstra has heard from multiple Tri-town residents who want to see more nearby land preserved.

"They were all concerned about too much development in their area," he said. "If Lake County Parks had the money right now, there’s probably a good dozen properties that we could buy from willing sellers. But we just don’t have the funds."