Lake County Parks develops concept plan for potential park, continues to seek funding

SCHERERVILLE — Just over $850,000 stands between the Lake County Parks Department and the creation of "Lake Hills Park," an ecologically valuable patch of open space on the edge of Schererville.

This fall Craig Zandstra, of Lake County Parks, met with the Schererville Town Council and Park Board, laying out plans for the potential park. Zandstra returned to the council Wednesday night with a more detailed vision, illustrating the land's educational and environmental possibilities.

“I think it would be a great opportunity for schools and other groups to get out there and learn more about nature and some of the aspects of our ecosystem here in Northwest Indiana and how they function,” Zandstra said.

Nestled between 77th and 85th Avenue near the Pennsy Greenway Trail and Lake Hills Park, most of the 99.3 acres of land have sat unused since the owners stopped farming in the 1980s. Lake County Parks has been in talks with the owners for several years, however the $1.7 million price tag has been a barrier.

So far, Lake County Parks has secured just under half of the necessary funds through federal partners. Now the department is looking to local sources to make up the difference, including the town of Schererville.

While actually establishing the park could take a few years, Zandstra hopes to acquire the land as soon as possible as the deadline to use some of the federal funding is this summer.

“If we’re not able to get the funds together and we can’t get it purchased then there is a good chance it will be developed," Zandstra told the Schererville council.

A unique agreement

Schererville "is still exploring how they will participate," Town Manager Bob Volkmann said. While Lake County Parks is asking for a $400,000 commitment from the town, Zandstra said any amount would be helpful.

The arrangement would be "unique" in that Lake County Parks does not currently have any agreements with communities to help fund and manage their parks, Zandstra explained.

"The reason for that is it’s been hard for us as a department to get a site on the west side of the county," Zandstra said. “The cost of real estate here is a lot more than for the properties we work with on the east side of the county."

Farm real estate prices have been on the rise across Indiana, with the average price per acre hitting $7,100 in 2021. That is up 7.6% from 2020, higher than the national increase of 7%.

Natural stormwater solutions

The park would benefit both the surrounding environment and community, Zandstra said.

With old growth wooded areas, grassy lowlands sprinkled with wildflowers and about 25 acres of wetlands, the land is ripe with biodiversity. Lake County Parks has proposed creating an outdoor classroom to facilitate educational programming.

Current plans also includes a 3- to 5-acre turf grass area for recreation, a playground, picnic shelter and extensive trail system. However, Zandstra said the park's most valuable amenity would be its "green infrastructure."

Some of the property's wetlands feed into to Turkey Creek, which ultimately connects to Lake Michigan. Over the years the creek has been dredged and straightened, however Lake County Parks hopes to remeander the waterway, returning it to its natural state.

Zandstra explained that when water flows naturally, creeks become more oxygenated improving water quality and increasing plant growth.

Having ample vegetation benefits waterbodies in a multitude of ways including: keeping water cool through increased shade; reducing erosion by stabilizing soil; and purifying stormwater by filtering runoff through deep roots systems.

"Returning creeks to their natural curves just seems to really help with water quality and with the organisms that rely on healthy water quality,” Zandstra said. "It creates a better transition between the land and biotic communities.”

The hundreds of bur oaks and white oaks that populate the land would also help with stormwater retention. Throughout the course of a year, one oak tree can soak up about 3,000 gallons of rain water Zandstra explained.

Lake County Parks has also proposed dotting the property with bioswales, vegetated depressions in the earth that collect and filter stormwater.

"I just think the overall benefits to the quality of life in our area are overwhelming,” Zandstra said. “There is just not a lot of this happening, I mean there is a lot of development happening in the area, but there is not a lot of preservation of open space.”

