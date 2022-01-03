Lake County Parks eying almost 100 acres in western part of county

SCHERERVILLE — With the only trails consisting of deer tracks and grooves left by ATVs, almost 100 acres of former farmland on the edge of Schererville does not resemble a county park — yet.
Hopeful it will be able to secure enough local funding by this summer, the Lake County Parks Department would like to transform the brush-filled land into a space for conservation, enjoyment and education, according to Craig Zandstra, superintendent of planning and natural resource management.
"Having that transition between your more wooded and drier upland and your wetlands protects more species and makes this a really neat area," Zandstra said, describing the 50-feet of grade change throughout the site. "I think there would be a lot public good that would come from this project.”
Several years ago, the owners of the former farm approached the Lake County Parks Department about buying the 99.3 acres of land. The majority of the property is in Schererville, with about 4 acres crossing into unincorporated land in St. John Township. Though developers have eyed the property, the 25 acres of wetlands has been a deterrent, Zandstra said. A law passed last February, allowing property owners to fill or drain any state-regulated wetlands, may make the plot of land more enticing.
Nestled between 77th and 85th Avenue near the Pennsy Greenway Trail and Lake Hills Park, the land is surrounded by housing and the Chapel Lawn Cemetery. All but five acres of the rolling land have laid largely untouched since the owners stopped farming in the 1980s. If Lake County Parks is able purchase the land, the area will likely be named Lake Hills Park, Zandstra said.
Before it was farmed, the land would have probably been classified as an oak savanna. Zandstra described the property as a "nice mixture of nature," with wooded uplands and grassy wetlands. Parts that were farmed consist of newer trees and brush, though there is a ridge of old growth full of bur oaks, white oaks, shagbark hickories and oak sedge. The land is also dotted with wildflowers such as milkweed, coneflowers and black-eyed Susan — a patchwork of habitat ideal for the marsh birds and reptiles that call the land home, Zandstra explained.
Downstream impacts
The former farm is more than a treasure trove of biodiversity. Zandstra said some of the wetlands found on the property are connected to Turkey Creek, which ultimately ends in Lake Michigan. If the wetlands are conserved and revitalized, more stormwater can be collected and stored. Water can then be released slowly after heavy rains, reducing flooding. Storing stormwater and runoff also lets water filter through the soil profile, removing pollutants.
"This project would ultimately help protect water quality in Lake Michigan," Zandstra said. "I like to call it 'green infrastructure flood control' because you are letting nature take care of the floodwater for you. You're not putting in pumps or levies or lift stations to keep the water in place, you can just let the water overflow into the wetlands."
Eventually, Lake County Parks could even "re-meander" Turkey Creek through the property, returning it to a more natural state, Zandstra said, as the creek has been straightened and dredged over the years. Pockets of wetlands could be added to the creek, letting it store water for longer.
The downstream impact on Lake Michigan is actually what helped Lake County Parks secure federal funding. So far Lake County Parks has received $860,000 from the Indiana DNR through the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Indiana Lake Michigan Coastal Program. The deadline to use the coastal program funds is this summer. Currently, Lake County Parks is in talks with the Town of Schererville and a few other partners to find local funding matches.
If Lake County Parks is able to buy the land, Zandstra said the park would likely be open to the public in three to five years. After land is secured, invasive species would have to be removed, native prairie plants would be seeded and a trail system would be put in, with a possible boardwalk added near the wetlands. While a majority of the property would be kept natural, Zandstra said the five acres land that has continued to be farmed would likely become a spot for parking and public access. Eventually, the park could even have an educational building or outdoor classroom, Zandstra said.
'Suburbia creeping in'
Lake County Parks has been actively looking to create more parks in the western part of the county. Demand for open space increased during the pandemic, Zandstra said as more people realized the physical and emotional benefits of getting outside.
However, when it comes to open space, Lake County may be behind its neighbors. Combining federal and state land, Zandstra estimates Lake County has about 25,000 acres of open space.
"I think we have less (open space) than most counties that surround us," Zandstra said. "Development is always important, but having a balance is just as important. ... as the county develops we need to try and preserve anything we can."
Maintaining green space is not only environmentally beneficial, Zandstra said it also increases property values for surrounding homes. With new subdivisions and retail centers popping up across the county, Zandstra said Lake County Parks hopes to secure local funding sooner rather than later.
"We do have a lot of suburbia kind of creeping in, more and more now we're seeing that happen at an accelerated pace," Zandstra said. "I have no doubt that if we don't get this, it will be developed."