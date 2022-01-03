Lake County Parks eying almost 100 acres in western part of county

SCHERERVILLE — With the only trails consisting of deer tracks and grooves left by ATVs, almost 100 acres of former farmland on the edge of Schererville does not resemble a county park — yet.

Hopeful it will be able to secure enough local funding by this summer, the Lake County Parks Department would like to transform the brush-filled land into a space for conservation, enjoyment and education, according to Craig Zandstra, superintendent of planning and natural resource management.

"Having that transition between your more wooded and drier upland and your wetlands protects more species and makes this a really neat area," Zandstra said, describing the 50-feet of grade change throughout the site. "I think there would be a lot public good that would come from this project.”

Several years ago, the owners of the former farm approached the Lake County Parks Department about buying the 99.3 acres of land. The majority of the property is in Schererville, with about 4 acres crossing into unincorporated land in St. John Township. Though developers have eyed the property, the 25 acres of wetlands has been a deterrent, Zandstra said. A law passed last February, allowing property owners to fill or drain any state-regulated wetlands, may make the plot of land more enticing.