SCHERERVILLE — The park outside of the Schererville Community Center was filled with bright blue foam and royal blue balloons on Sunday afternoon in honor of Logan Ruiz.

Ruiz was a 10-year-old boy with autism who died in a train accident on Aug. 27, 2022. He was completely nonverbal and experienced elopement, a side effect of autism causing children to wander away from caregivers or secure locations.

“He was so special. Sweet, angelic and pure,” said his mother, Nicole Reveliotis. “Now it’s a fight to keep his memory alive. I want him to be remembered for his innocence and purity.”

Earlier this year, Reveliotis created the nonprofit organization Logan’s Love to honor the loss of her son. Logan’s Love strives to provide enriching experiences and resources to special needs individuals and their families through a safe and respectful environment.

When coming up with the idea of an autism walk, Reveliotis hoped 50 people would show up. To her amazement, more than 230 people filled the Schererville park on Sunday afternoon to show support for her late son. It was "unreal," she said.

“It came out beautiful,” she said. “The community was there, the love was there. It amplified Logan.”

Some families participated in the 3K walk or 5K run that began at noon. Others enjoyed jumping in bounce houses donated by Bouncing Butts Bounce House, listening to music provided by a DJ or playing in the foam blast sponsored by Bubble Trouble Foam Party.

Dyer resident Tiffany Norwicki said her 8-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son loved playing in the foam with other children. Reveliotis wanted to incorporate the foam party because it's one of the last things Ruiz played in before his death.

"He absolutely loved it," Reveliotis said. "The kids loved it too. It was so sensory for them."

Alison Mazurkiewicz, a special education administrator for the Lake Central School District, said the event was incredibly inclusive. Logan's Love is a great way to create awareness for the high population of children on the autism spectrum in Northwest Indiana, she said.

"These children are put into situations that are out of the norm — melting down or their inability to self-regulate," said Mazurkiewicz, who's been in the special education field for 25 years. "This is empowering people on how to help in situations where our kids can't cope with what they're going through."

Logan's Love helps others understand these little humans have incredible skills and can contribute to society in incredible ways, Mazurkiewicz said. She noted feeling love and pride throughout the park all day.

The organization also collected donations for Ben's Blue Bags to go inside every squad car in Dyer, Schererville and St. John. Ben's Blue Bags include various sensory items first responders can use to help communicate with individuals who have autism or special needs, Logan's Love Committee Member Georgianne Glavas said.

The original goal was to collect enough donations to purchase 100 bags, each costing $125. Prior to the event, Logan's Love had already received enough donations to purchase 132 bags. Committee members were exhilarated to have collected enough donations at the event to purchase nearly 40 more bags.

Logan's Love is continuing to collect Ben's Blue Bags to be distributed to every police department in Lake County. To sponsor a bag or make a donation, visit www.zeffy.com.

Schererville Police Chief Pete Sormaz, St. John Police Chief Steven Flores and Dyer Police Officer Zachary Schauer each accepted a Ben's Blue Bag on behalf of their police departments at the event.

Glavas and Reveliotis expressed gratitude toward 40 volunteers from Lake Central National Honor Society, the Kahler Middle School Best Buddies Program and students from Governor's State University.

"There was so much love from so many different people," Reveliotis said. "We knew this was needed, but we didn't know how much. Everyone put so much heart and sweat into this."

Glavas said it was nice to see a light in Reveliotis's eyes after the devastating loss of her son. Seeing the countless smiles of children and parents throughout the day was heartfelt because it was something for them, she said.

Glavas expressed that Logan's Love has given her friend hope, momentum and purpose.

"I wish I was doing this with Logan and not for him. I wish I was holding his hand in the walk" Reveliotis said. "I promised the community I will keep fighting and keep pushing because I want him to be remembered. This is a fight for me to keep Logan's memory alive and spread his love."

