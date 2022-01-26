'Long time coming': Schererville has first female council president in 30 years

SCHERERVILLE — "Madame president," a phrase not heard in the Schererville Town Council chambers for 30 years, has returned.

Throughout her two years on the Town Council, Robin Arvanitis, known by thousands of Schererville students and families as "Miss Robin," has been the only woman on the five-person governing board.

During the Dec. 27 council meeting, Arvanitis became the first woman appointed Schererville council president since 1992. She led her first meeting Jan. 19, during which Councilman Tom Schmitt honored her in front of a crowd of local leaders and Arvanitis' friends and family.

"This is definitely a day of history," Schmitt said before leading the crowd in a standing ovation. "It's been a long time coming, and we look forward to working with you."

The last female council president was Mary Jaskula.

Arvanitis is a "lifelong teacher of fine arts." She is a ballet instructor and runs the dance studio at Patti's All American Gymnastics, Dance, Ninja and Swim. She initially ran for councilwoman because she loves the people of Schererville and thought she could make a difference. Arvanitis grew up in Schererville and has raised two children in the town.

"I teach young children, and most of them are girls, so I try to mentor them and show them that they can be anything they want to be," Arvanitis said. "There were naysayers when I ran for office, so it feels good to move forward with this and keep doing more and more."

Arvanitis said she seeks inspiration from other female politicians across Lake County. When Arvanitis first ran she was "definitely not" a politician, but over the years she has been able to learn a lot just by listening to her colleagues and the community, an approach she will continue as president.

Arvanitis was sure to rehearse before chairing her first meeting. After the evening went off without a hitch, she said it was "great to be heard."

Arvantis said she doesn't let being the only woman on the council "impact the dynamic of the room." The work she and her colleagues do is all about benefiting town residents and staff, she said.

"We still get business done as we're supposed to — I'm just wearing heels while we do it," Arvanitis said. "I'm honored for the position, I'm excited to be here and I hope to be here for a long time."

