Longtime Gary educator and Region resident turns 105

SCHERERVILLE — For over 100 years, Edith Coleman has been working to better herself and her community.

Born on Feb. 13, 1917, this weekend Coleman celebrated her 105th birthday outside her Schererville condo with friends, family and even a small parade of Schererville police cars and a fire truck.

"I feel wonderful to know I am still here," Coleman said, surrounded by birthday cards, flower bouquets and a stack of family photo albums.

Coleman came from a family of teachers. Born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, she moved to the South Side of Chicago to live with her aunts after the death of her parents. Her family instilled in her a love of reading, an appreciation for the arts and, most importantly, a dedication to advancing herself any way she could. At age 22, she met her husband, Henry Coleman, while visiting Gary and moved to the city's Midtown neighborhood in 1940.

Her husband opened El Frio Beverage with his business partner Percy Canty. El Frio operated in Gary for 26 years and was one of the largest Black-owned bottling companies in America at that time. Coleman's husband eventually left the private sector to work under Gary's first Black mayor, Richard Hatcher, filling several roles, including city controller in 1973.

"We both were interested in anything that would better others and ourselves," Coleman said. "My husband used to say if a person did not go to college, if they traveled and read, they would be educated."

When Coleman began teaching at Frederick Douglass Elementary School in the late 1950s, schools were still largely segregated.

Coleman has kept a scrapbook filled with faded photos of former students, lessons and class trips to Chicago museums and theaters. Throughout her 27 years in the classroom, she said she taught "hundreds and hundreds" of students.

"I was around so many teachers growing up and just loved children. At that time as a Black woman, we could not do much but teach," Coleman said. "Teaching, if you have a desire to help, that is just a good field for you."

She also helped connect students with scholarships through her involvement with the Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society and the American Association of University Women.

Coleman left Gary after her husband's death in 1987. She said she has seen the city go through immense changes.

"When I came they had a wonderful downtown, and the mills were producing so much steel after the war and there was a lot of money in Gary," Coleman said. "After the steel mills stopped producing, Gary suffered. So many people left, the money left Gary because the shops left and people would have to go outside [the city] to buy groceries."

Pouring over a family lineage book created by her cousin, Coleman explains that she is one of the "only ones left," on her mothers side.

"I have lived a very good life," Coleman said. "My advice is to focus on things that elevate you. ... Try to lead a wholesome life."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.