SCHERERVILLE — A 68-year-old man died in a car crash early Tuesday morning, the Lake County coroner's office is reporting.
Alfredo Munoz, of Dyer, was found off the road early morning hours near Eagle Ridge Drive, the coroner said. He was taken to Franciscan Health in Crown Point but died from his injuries.
The manner of death was declared an accident.
Schererville police were not immediately available for comment.
