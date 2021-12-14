Man pleads guilty to selling drugs that caused Schererville man's death in 2019

CROWN POINT — A 45-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling drugs that caused the death of a Schererville man in 2019.

Kariem "K" Rainey, of Chicago, was the first person charged in Lake County under a state law adopted in 2018 that allows county prosecutors to file a charge of dealing in a controlled substance causing death.

The possible penalty if convicted of the charge can be up to 40 years in prison.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Rainey's plea agreement, she would sentence him to an agreed term of 26 years in prison.

Rainey's sentence in the Lake County case would run concurrently to sentences he's already serving for a similar conviction in LaPorte County and a separate conviction in the U.S. District Court for Northern Illinois.

Rainey admitted he sold heroin to a 36-year-old Schererville man, who died April 2, 2019, from an overdose of fentanyl, heroin, codeine, methadone and clonazepam.

Rainey was sentenced Sept. 23 in LaPorte Superior Court to 30 years in prison for selling drugs resulting in the death of a 31-year-old Michigan City woman on Nov. 21, 2018, from an overdose of morphine and fentanyl.