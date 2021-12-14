 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man pleads guilty to selling drugs that caused Schererville man's death in 2019
alert urgent

Man pleads guilty to selling drugs that caused Schererville man's death in 2019

Kariem Rainey

Kariem Rainey

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A 45-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling drugs that caused the death of a Schererville man in 2019.

Kariem "K" Rainey, of Chicago, was the first person charged in Lake County under a state law adopted in 2018 that allows county prosecutors to file a charge of dealing in a controlled substance causing death.

The possible penalty if convicted of the charge can be up to 40 years in prison.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Rainey's plea agreement, she would sentence him to an agreed term of 26 years in prison.

Rainey's sentence in the Lake County case would run concurrently to sentences he's already serving for a similar conviction in LaPorte County and a separate conviction in the U.S. District Court for Northern Illinois.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

Rainey admitted he sold heroin to a 36-year-old Schererville man, who died April 2, 2019, from an overdose of fentanyl, heroin, codeine, methadone and clonazepam. 

Rainey was sentenced Sept. 23 in LaPorte Superior Court to 30 years in prison for selling drugs resulting in the death of a 31-year-old Michigan City woman on Nov. 21, 2018, from an overdose of morphine and fentanyl.

He was sentenced in October 2020 in U.S. District Court in Chicago to 19 years in prison for possessing marijuana with an intent to distribute and firearms crimes.

Rainey, who was represented by attorney Kevin Milner, is scheduled to be sentenced in Lake County on Jan. 4.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts