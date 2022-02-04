New Schererville attraction will make a splash

SCHERERVILLE — With icy temperatures and a blanket of snow on the ground, it may be difficult to picture cooling off on a hot summer day, but that is precisely what the Schererville Parks Department is doing.

Schererville is bringing a 60-by-70-foot splash pad to Scherwood Park. After looking at a wide array of features and designs, the parks department decided to hear directly from its target demographic — first graders.

The department collaborated with Hohman Elementary School, which is just down the street from Scherwood, and the class came up with three designs. While the parks department is not using "any of the designs verbatim because that probably would have been cost-prohibitive," the completed splash pad will incorporate the most popular features, said Schererville Superintendent of Parks John Novacich.

"We can look at pictures all day, but everyone thought it was really a neat idea to involve kids who are actually going to be using it," Novacich said. “We were able to incorporate it into a learning experience.”

The oval-shaped pad will have an array of water features, including jets that form an archway, buckets resembling cherries that fill up and spill and a steady stream of water that creates a sort of liquid doorway.

Accessing the pad will be free, and users will just have to press a button to activate the water. Novacich said the parks department will be able to program the jets so they run for a set amount of time whenever the button is pressed. The parks department also will be able to program the pad to shut down at a certain time each night and reactivate each morning.

The Schererville Park Board approved a purchase agreement for the pad equipment for $12,2208 from HGACBuy during a December meeting. Novacich said the board will collect proposals for the construction and installation soon, with the plans to open the pad this June.

The pad's location near the Schererville Community Center will make it ideal for community events such as the Schererville Farmers Market and the town's summer camp programs.

"It is going to be a great facility for the community to use,” Novacich said.

