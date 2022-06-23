New territory: Schererville grapples with defining 'solar shingles'

SCHERERVILLE — In Schererville, solar shingles are considered the same as panels — for now.

"This is actually new territory for all of us," Schererville Town Manager Bob Volkmann said during a Monday night Plan Commission study session.

Schererville resident Sanjin Cancar went before the commission, ready with a stack of papers detailing the sleek, black tiles. First unveiled by the DOW Chemical Company in 2009, solar shingles are designed to blend in with a typical roof.

For the past seven months, Cancar has been trying to get solar panels on his house. However, the town's current zoning ordinance allows for 80 square feet of solar panels per residential dwelling unit and requires all solar panels be mounted to a roof or the ground in a backyard, where panels cannot exceed 8 feet at maximum tilt.

Cancar would like to locate the panels on the front of his house, where he receives the most light. When he approached the town for a variance, he was unsuccessful.

"Eventually, we gave up. Then my contractor suggested shingles," Cancar said.

Though the shingles are substantially more expensive than panels, Cancar said he was still interested "because they are so cool." The 107 shingles Cancar will need to power his home will cost well over $50,000.

However, during the study session the Plan Commission decided to consider solar shingles the same as panels, for the time being.

The commission was concerned residents would install solar shingles that do not match the color of the existing shingles. Commission President Thomas Anderson said eventually, the town should create specific standards relating to solar shingles.

Cancar will now have to go before the Board of Zoning Appeals to get a variance. If approved, Cancar said he hopes to convert everything in his house to electricity. Within seven years, he said his home would be self-sufficient.

