Pedestrian died after being hit by vehicle in Schererville, police say

SCHERERVILLE — A 46-year-old Lowell man died late Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle on U.S. 30, just west of U.S. 41, police said.

The man, whose name has not yet been released by the Lake County coroner's office, was walking across the road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling west, Schererville police said.

Schererville police were dispatched about 10:25 p.m. to the scene of the crash in the 1000 block of West Lincoln Highway, police Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stopped and cooperated with police, Wagner said.

Police from St. John, Crown Point and Cedar Lake assisted with crash reconstruction.

Anyone with information related to the crash investigation is asked to call Schererville detectives at 219-322-5000.