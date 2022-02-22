Portillo's finally coming to Schererville

SCHERERVILLE — After decades of speculation, the massively popular Portillo's restaurant chain is finally coming to Schererville.

The Illinois-based restaurant has been "kicking around the idea [of adding a Schererville location] for probably 25 years," Schererville Town Manager Bob Volkmann said. Best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Maxwell St. Polish, Italian beef and chocolate cake, Portillo's closest location is currently in Merrillville off U.S. 30, west of the Southlake Mall.

The company has gone before the Schererville Plan Commission multiple times with plans to build a sit-down, carry out and drive-thru location at 67th Avenue and U.S. 41. The 78,000 square-foot building would sit on a little over three acres of land.

Portillo's was originally looking to open a drive-thru only location in lot 2 of the Oak District development at 341 Indianapolis Blvd., which is within the town's U.S. 41 commercial corridor overlay district. In July 2021, the company withdrew a petition requesting a variance to allow a drive-thru lane and started looking at other locations.

"That site was a little tighter than this one. ... I am much happier with this proposal,” Volkmann said. “This is a much more accommodating site for their business plan, and I am very happy to see a full-service restaurant there.”

The casual dining spot will include three drive-thru lanes, with the third lane reserved for pick-up orders. Portillo's representatives told Volkmann that online delivery services such as Grubhub and DoorDash increased in popularity during the pandemic.

Portillo's originally was supposed to be located in developer Bruce Boyer's Shops on Main at the 16-acre site of the Schererville Golf and Fun Center, but the original slate of tenants fell through when the project was delayed by the Great Recession.

Portillo's got its start as The Dog House in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. It since has expanded across the Chicago metropolitan area and beyond with Indiana locations in Indianapolis, Fishers, Fort Wayne, Avon and Mishawaka.

The menu of Chicagoland cuisine includes Chicago dogs, chili cheese dogs, charbroiled burgers, big beef sandwiches, beef-n-cheddar croissants, Italian sausage, sandwiches, salads, ribs, pasta, tamales, crinkle-cut fries, cheese fries and shakes. Some of its menu items have a cult following, such as its chocolate cake and cake shake.

Portillo's hopes to open its doors by fall 2022, Volkmann said. A public hearing for the project is currently scheduled for March 7 at 6 p.m.

The new restaurant will benefit both Schererville restaurants and the surrounding community, Volkmann said.

“Portillo's is a hugely popular restaurant, and it will add another avenue of casual dining to the corridor," Volkmann said.

