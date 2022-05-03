Portillo's moves forward in Schererville

SCHERERVILLE — The popular Portillo's restaurant is moving forward with a Schererville location.

The chain — best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Maxwell Street Polish sausage, Italian beef and chocolate cake — has been discussing the possibility of a Schererville location for decades. Currently the closest Portillo's is in Merrillville off U.S. 30, west of the Southlake Mall.

During a Monday night meeting the Schererville Plan Commission gave final approval to Portillo's development plan. Located at 67th Avenue and U.S. 41, the new restaurant would be the third-ever Portillo's to have a triple-lane drive-thru. The third lane will be reserved for online orders.

“We’re excited to bring our innovative three-lane drive-thru prototype to the great community of Schererville,” Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo said in a news release. “The people of Schererville have been asking for a Portillo’s for a long time. With this third lane in our already-fast drive-thru, we have the ability to offer an even more convenient experience for our loyal guests who order directly from us.”

The 7,780-square-foot restaurant is expected to open in the second half of 2022. Sitting on just over three acres of land, the casual dining spot will be able to seat around 175 guests inside and will have a seasonal outdoor patio with seating for 48.

According to the news release, the interior will be diner-themed, drawing inspiration from the 1950s and 1960s.

