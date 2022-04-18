Public safety key in Schererville primary

SCHERERVILLE — Kevin Connelly, the incumbent Ward 2 representative on the Schererville Town Council, is challenged by Johnathan "Sarge" Darge for the Republican nomination in the May 3 primary election.

After first joining the council in 2012, Connelly brings a list of successful town projects and years of financial experience, both from his council seat and from working in finance and business leadership for over 30 years.

Though new to local government, Darge has worked in law enforcement for over 20 years, serving with multiple agencies in Cook County, Illinois. The former police officer is officially "retired from Illinois" and now works part-time at the Lake County coroner's office.

Both say public safety is a top priority, especially as Schererville's population increases.

"We have to anticipate the growth and make sure we budget for additional police, additional firefighters. That is my No. 1 priority," Connelly said.

Public safety

Darge has dubbed himself the "law and order candidate" and said his law enforcement experience will bring a unique perspective to the council. He got his nickname "Sarge" while working as a police sergeant, where he led his men "by doing the job."

“I know what it is like to wear the uniform; I know the sacrifice it takes on your body and on your mind," said Darge, who moved to Schererville from Illinois in 2012. "We need to maximize public safety so we can enjoy everything in this town. There is no point in bolstering our economic growth if we cannot protect it and keep it safe.”

Both candidates would like to see the police and fire departments grow. Before joining the council, Connelly chaired the police commission, helping lead Schererville police to the department's first national accreditation.

During his time on the council, Connelly worked to get the living quarters at the Plum Creek Fire Station completed, supported the acquisition of new equipment for police and fire, helped get Fire Station 3 finished and worked to hire two additional firefighters.

Darge said he is focused on increasing the number of personnel in both the fire and police departments, a feat he said will likely require higher wages. Without good pay, police officers, EMTs and firefighters could take the training they receive in Schererville and move to a higher-paying municipality.

"Train your employees so that they can go anywhere and get a job, but treat them so that they want to stay," Darge said.

Vision for Schererville

Over the past 10 years, Connelly has been involved in a number of major town projects, including phases 2 and 3 of the Pennsy Greenway and the splash pad coming to Scherwood Park later this spring. However, Connelly said he is more focused on what's to come.

"Accomplishments are important, but residents want to know what's going to happen next. And I think I have proved that I am a responsive leader that listens to residents and is forward-thinking," Connelly said.

Connelly's vision for the town includes creating a new Central Fire Station, revitalizing downtown Schererville and guiding the Kennedy Avenue extension.

When it comes to development in Schererville, Darge said he would like to see the former Illiana Motor Speedway become a place for family-friendly entertainment — possibly a bandshell or a drive-in movie theater.

Both candidates emphasized their focus on transparent communication with constituents. Darge cited the decade of police work he did while wearing a body camera and Connelly pointed to his track record of being an accessible and responsive councilman.

