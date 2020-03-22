Q-BBQ in Schererville closes doors amid pandemic; Illinois locations to remain open, restaurant says

SCHERERVILLE — Q-BBQ in the Shops on Main retail center has closed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Like many independently owned and operated small businesses, the impact of the coronavirus has had a quick and severe impact on our operations at Q-BBQ," a message Sunday on the restaurant's Facebook page read. "As such we have made the very difficult decision to temporarily close our Schererville restaurant. We do so with every hope and intention to be able to serve this community which we love so dearly when the pandemic subsides."

The Facebook post also asked that patrons support other local restaurants during the pandemic.

"For the benefit of those businesses that are able to remain open during this time, especially our fellow pitmasters of barbecue, we hope that you can support them through carry-out and delivery orders."

The restaurant said its other locations will remain open. Q-BBQ has eateries in La Grange, Naperville and Oak Park, Illinois.

