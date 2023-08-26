SCHERERVILLE — Several NIPSCO projects and a culvert replacement will require road closures in coming weeks.

NIPSCO overhead electric line work will cause three closures:

• 77th Avenue from St. John Road west to Hart Street in Dyer will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 29 and 30.

• Seberger Road from Austin Avenue to Cline Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The Cline Avenue roundabout will remain open.

• Cline Avenue from Joliet Street to Avenue H from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 5.

The culvert project will close Eagle Ridge Drive to through traffic from Deer Creek Drive to Willowbrook Drive from Aug. 28 to Sept. 22. Local businesses, including the Schererville branch of the U.S. Post Office, will have access from Willowbrook Drive. Detour signage will be posted.

All work is weather dependent.