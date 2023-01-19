Schererville becomes latest Region community to explore potential riverfront district

SCHERERVILLE — Schererville is the latest Northwest Indiana community to explore creating a riverfront district to obtain more liquor licenses and spur development.

The Schererville Town Council unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday designating the riverfront district boundaries. The district will follow the Schererville Ditch, stretching north from the East Wilhelm-Mary Street intersection to just past the Schererville Public Works building, 540 Kaeser Blvd.

Town Manager Jim Gorman said all of Schererville's traditional three-way liquor licenses, which allow businesses to sell beer, wine and liquor, have been claimed. All municipalities are allotted liquor licenses based on population; once a community is out of licenses, the only way to obtain one is to buy it from another business. Gorman said licenses sold at auction can cost as much as $400,000.

However, Indiana municipalities can receive more liquor licenses by establishing riverfront districts, although Gorman said the exact number of additional licenses is unknown.

The ultimate goal is to develop the downtown area, which Schererville has been working on for decades.

During a November interview with the Times, former Town Manager Bob Volkmann said the town began buying properties along Joliet Street to build the Police Department and the Town Hall in the late 1990s. The town has continued to buy properties to the west of Town Hall, recently closing on the final purchase. Gorman said the town now owns an entire block. While nothing has been finalized, the goal is to create a central area with shops and restaurants topped with condos.

If the riverfront district is ultimately approved, the licenses would still be issued by the state, but the Town Council would have final approval.

The resolution approved Wednesday is the "first step," Gorman said. The town still has to determine what regulations the district will have and what the restaurant selection process will be.

GALLERY: Schererville Family YMCA undergoes expansion Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Crossroads YMCA is completing construction on the new Schererville location. Gallery HTML code