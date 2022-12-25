Schererville Family YMCA undergoes 2nd renovation after opening 1 year ago

SCHERERVILLE — Just one year after becoming the Schererville Family YMCA, the former Franciscan Health Fitness Center is undergoing another transformation.

"For 20-some years, it was an adult fitness club,” Crossroads YMCA CEO Jay Buckmaster said. But as the membership roll has grown, space has gotten tight. "This expansion is really to provide increased opportunities for all ages and abilities and experiences.”

When the Schererville Franciscan Health Fitness Center closed, it had about 2,000 members, YMCA Marketing Director Jill Schaffenberger said. The Schererville YMCA has around 15,000.

The fitness center at 221 U.S. 41, Suite A, opened in the 1970s primarily as a men's health club. The Y is working to rebrand the facility as a space where the entire family can try a wide variety of experiences "all under the same roof," Buckmaster explained.

"We hope with this expansion we can get to 20,000 people. We think there is a want and a need there."

To make more space for youth activities and group programming, the Y expanded the mezzanine, replacing offices with about 60 pieces of cardio equipment and creating four exercise studios. The new second-floor studios will open Jan. 2, 2023, and will be used for boxing, yoga, Pilates, aerobics and cycling.

The first floor has an indoor turf area for one-on-one and group training sessions. The old Kids Zone is being relocated and will double in size to about 3,000 square feet. The new Kid Zone — the Y calls it a "dedicated active play area" — will feature a building section with blocks and Legos, a kitchen, a grocery play space and an expanded infant area.

The former Kid Zone room will be geared toward older children, ages 7 to 12. Similar to the Kids Club being created at the Southlake Y, the space will be used for arts and crafts, STEM programming and cooking classes. The Kids Zone transition is slated to be completed at the end of January.

Crossroads YMCA is also in the midst of an expansion at the Dean and Barbra White Southlake YMCA in Crown Point. After growing from about 12,000 members in 2018 to 41,000, the Southlake location is constantly being renovated.

The Y is also moving forward with a destination YMCA near the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd.

