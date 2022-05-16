Schererville gives vehicle boots the boot

SCHERERVILLE — The booting of vehicles is now banned in Schererville, after the practice became an issue in the Shops on Main retail development.

The Town Council unanimously passed an ordinance prohibiting the booting of motor vehicles during its meeting last week.

Town Councilman Kevin Connelly, R-2nd, said one of the property managers in the Shops on Main area had hired a private company out of Illinois to boot cars. The town originally heard from a customer who had a boot placed on their car about a month ago. Connelly said he spoke with the property manager, who told him the practice would stop, then a little over a week ago five more vehicles were booted.

Town Manager Bob Volkman said the private company would boot the cars, then wait for the customer to come back.

"They were shaking them down, for all practical purposes, to take the boot off their car," Volkman explained.

Schererville Police Chief Pete Sormaz said officers have responded to several calls relating to vehicle boots and that "some of those calls have turned out to be potentially dangerous." Sormaz said the Police Department fully supports the ordinance.

In 2018 Hammond passed a similar ordinance. Volkman said town officials adapted Hammond's ordinance to fit Schererville.

Connelly said Shops on Main patrons should be able to park their cars and visit multiple shops.

“We want to make sure that people visiting Schererville can have an enjoyable shopping experience and not have to worry about their cars," Connelly said.

