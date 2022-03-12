Schererville passes anti-puppy mill ordinance

SCHERERVILLE — Schererville is the latest community in Northwest Indiana to take a stance against puppy mills.

During a Wednesday night meeting, the Town Council unanimously passed an ordinance amending the town's current zoning ordinance pertaining to the regulation of pet shops. The amendment defined the terms "pet shop," "animal shelter" and "pet mill" before clarifying where in the town said establishments are permitted.

The amendment defines pet mills as a "large-scale, commercial breeding facility where the health and welfare of the animals is not adequately provided for, commonly also referred to as a 'puppy mill' or 'kitten mill.' Such establishment is not permitted in the Town of Schererville and is prohibited."

According to the ordinance, pet shops and animal shelters are allowed in Highway Commercial, C-3, districts. However, pet shops in C-3 districts cannot board or breed cats or dogs. The ordinance does not prevent pet stores from collaborating with animal care facilities or rescue organizations to offer space to showcase adoptable dogs and cats.

The ordinance also states that pet shops cannot sell cats or dogs that originated in pet mills.

Schererville's decision comes after Crown Point, Dyer, Highland and Munster all passed humane pet store ordinances.

Town Manager Bob Volkmann said there has been "a lot of public interest" in cracking down on puppy mills. Volkmann said the town chose to place an emphasis on pet adoption when amending the ordinance.

“It is good to see an industry [pet sales] that has been unregulated in the past now put some regulations in place," Volkmann said.

The Humane Society estimates 10,000 puppy mills produce more than 2.4 million puppies annually. Documented abuses among puppy and kitten mills, the organization states, include overbreeding, inbreeding, minimal to nonexistent veterinary care, malnutrition, lack of socialization and inadequate space and exercise.

