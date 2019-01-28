Try 1 month for 99¢
TJMaxxtheft.jpg

This man is suspected of stealing items on Jan. 27 from the T.J. Maxx in Schererville. 

 Provided

SCHERERVILLE – Police are searching for a theft suspect who they believe is connected to a new T.J. Maxx theft.

Schererville police responded to T.J. Maxx in the Town Square Shopping Center on Main Street in reference to a fleeing shoplifter Sunday.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early twenties, approximately 6’2, with a goatee and short beard, wearing a black North Face jacket, according to a Facebook post.

This is the second incident involving the store this month.

Schererville police filed an arrest warrant for Joseph Robert-Paul Peppin, 29 of Griffith, as the suspect in the Jan. 5 theft. 

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call the Schererville Police Criminal Investigation Division at 219-322-5000 or the Crime Tip Hotline at 219-865-4646.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.