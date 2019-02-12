Frigid temps and abundant precipitation have created perilous roadways for commuters both da…

SCHERERVILLE — It won’t be your typical mother-daughter bonding experience, but it could be …

MERRILLVILLE —Firefighters and police from multiple towns had to brave the brutal, subzero c…

SCHERERVILLE – Police are searching for a theft suspect who they believe is connected to a n…

Schererville Safety Board awards

Several awards were presented to Schererville residents and officers for their service to the community during the town’s Safety Board meeting Feb. 7.

Schererville resident Daniel Price was awarded with the department's Recognition Award.

Last year, Price was on his way to work when he observed a fire on the front porch of a resident’s home. He was able to put out the flames before the fire spread inside the home where a family was sleeping.

Officers Ryan Staley and Jennifer Zukley were awarded the department's Life Saving Award.

An ambulance was dispatched to a local residence for a person not breathing in November. When Staley and Zukley arrived to the scene, the two recognized that the male was in cardiac arrest and performed CPR. The patient was later transported to a local hospital where he survived.