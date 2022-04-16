Schererville starting final phase of Pennsy Greenway

SCHERERVILLE — Work on the fourth and final phase of the Pennsy Greenway Trail in Schererville is set to begin next month.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Schererville's final phase of the trail will include 2.33 miles of asphalt and boardwalk along a former railroad corridor from Rohrman Park to Clark Road, as well as a new trail head along Clark Road. The town was awarded a $2.91 million grant from Indiana’s Next Level Trails Program to help fund the project.

With work on the trail set to start next month, stakes delineating construction limits for the project were put out earlier this spring. However, several residents contacted the town saying the stakes were on their property. Schererville Director of Operations Jim Gorman said upon looking at the town's survey and the resident surveys; it became clear that both parties "own the same property." To address the confusion, the town met with the property owners and offered to purchase the land.

During the Wednesday night meeting, the Town Council unanimously approved the purchase of five properties, all on the 8700 block of Calhoun Place. The purchase totaled about $18,500. Schererville Park Superintendent John Novacich said the town hopes to finalize agreements with the remaining three property owners in the coming weeks.

The completion of the portion of the trail that runs through Schererville will link up a 13-mile stretch of the bi-state trail that is part of the 3,700-mile Great American Rails to Trails system which is in 17 states, Novacich explained.

Because part of the trail goes through unincorporated Lake County, Schererville will collaborate with Lake County Parks to complete this section of the larger, regional Pennsy trail system, which when completed will stretch from downtown Lansing to Crown Point.

The city of Crown Point is set to expand the Pennsy Greenway this fall with a 1.2-mile paved trail that spans from Clark Road to the Erie Lackawanna Trail at White Hawk Golf Course.

In other news, the Town Council unanimously approved a premium pay ordinance, giving all town employees who worked through the pandemic $1 for every hour worked in 2021, with a cap of $2,000. Seasonal workers and elected officials are exempt from the ordinance.

