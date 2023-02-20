SCHERERVILLE — Town officials have decided that the former Illiana Motor Speedway property will again be used for entertainment and recreation.

The historic stock car racing track off U.S. 30 dates to 1945. The town of Schererville acquired the 60-acre site shortly after the track closed in 2016.

Initial plans for the property involved developing a commercial business park, but the town is looking to create some sort of recreational facility. Schererville will host a joint town council-park board study session at 5 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the Speedway's future.

The meeting is scheduled at Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St., and will feature presentations from American Structurepoint Engineering and the Northern League, the collegiate summer league behind such teams as the Lake County Corn Dogs and the Northwest Indiana Oilmen.

Town Council President Tom Schmitt, D-4th, said the Northern League has discussed possibly using the property for a multipurpose stadium.

“We just want to get started and get some ideas on the table," Schmitt said. There are no concrete plans for the property, and the town is just "looking for a form of recreation for our citizens."

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting.

