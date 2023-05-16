SCHERERVILLE — Town leaders want residents to help shape the future of the Illiana Motor Speedway property.

On Wednesday, May 24, the Schererville Town Council and the Park Board will hold a joint study session to discuss the redevelopment of the property. The meeting will take place in the Schererville Town Hall at 6 p.m. Town Council President Tom Schmitt, D-4th, said attendees will be able to give input both through public comment and through a survey.

Located off U.S. 30, the historic Illiana Motor Speedway operated for seven decades before closing in 2016. The former track started off as a dirt oval used for motorcycle racing but eventually transitioned to stock car racing.

Initial plans for the 51-acre property involved developing a commercial business park, but after public backlash the town has decided the land will be used for recreation.

The Town Council heard development proposals from American Structurepoint Engineering and the Northern League in February of this year.

The Northern League, an independent minor baseball league with such teams as the Lake County Corn Dogs and the Northwest Indiana Oilmen, pitched using the land for a multi-purpose stadium. The proposed stadium could be used for baseball, town events and concerts. Northern League President Don Popravak said the area around the ballpark could be made up of retail and restaurants.

Representatives from American Structurepoint presented what they called the "Schererville Sports Park." American Structurepoint has worked on a number of recreation facilities, including the Hammond Sportsplex and the Grand Sports Campus in Westfield. The engineering firm said the actual design of the park would be determined after a series of community input sessions.

Schmitt said the council wants to hear from the public again before making any decisions.

