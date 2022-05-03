 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schererville Town Council primary results extremely close, Connelly appears to be victorious

SCHERERVILLE — Unofficial numbers showed that incumbent Kevin Connelly has won the Schererville ward 2 Town Council Republican primary, though as of late Tuesday night the results were extremely close.

Connelly was challenged by former law enforcement officer John "Sarge" Darge for the Republican nomination. Tuesday night voting data showed that Connelly was ahead by just 13 votes.

"It looks like a win and I think John, my opponent, worked his tail off in the campaign. He really worked hard and I am grateful for the victory," Connelly said. 

After first joining the council in 2012, Connelly has been involved in several successful town projects including phases 2 and 3 of the Pennsy Greenway, the splash pad coming to Scherwood Park later this spring, getting living quarters at the Plum Creek Fire Station and completing Fire Station 3.  

Looking forward, Connelly said he hopes to create a new Central Fire Station, revitalize downtown Schererville and guide the Kennedy Avenue extension.

Connelly is also focused on continuing to expand both the Schererville fire and police departments. He recently helped the town hire two additional firefighters and as Schererville continues, to grow he said public safety is a top priority. 

"John made a good impression during the campaign and that is why the race was so close," Connelly said. "I am grateful for all of the support." 

Turnout was slow across much of Northwest Indiana, which poll workers said is typical for an off-year primary election.

