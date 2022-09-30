Schererville's proposed 2023 budget includes 3% raise for employees

SCHERERVILLE — The town's proposed budget for 2023 is about $46.8 million, up from $44.2 million last year.

The primary reason for the increase is the inclusion of the $6.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the town was awarded. So far, the town has only used ARPA funds for employee bonus pay. Some $400,000 was allocated for town employees who worked during 2021. Exact bonuses were determined by the number of hours worked, Clerk-Treasurer Mike Troxell explained.

The town has also approved an ARPA spending plan, though Troxell said specific amounts may change. The ARPA spending plan includes funding for cybersecurity efforts, wastewater improvement projects and nonprofits.

The proposed 2023 budget includes a 3% raise for all employees, which is the same as last year.

Troxell said inflation caused a few other small increases, such as for fuel.

The Town Council will approve the budget during the Oct. 12 meeting at 7 p.m.