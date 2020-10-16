Section of Erie Lackawanna trail to close for resurfacing project

SCHERERVILLE — The Erie Lackawanna Bike Trail between Burr Street and U.S. 30 will be closed temporarily for resurfacing, according to the town of Schererville.

The planned work timeline will be from Monday through Oct. 23 and is weather dependent.

To make the process as efficient and safe as possible, the entire section of the trail will be closed during this time, the town said.

Signs also will be posted.

