Section of Erie Lackawanna trail to close for resurfacing project
SCHERERVILLE — The Erie Lackawanna Bike Trail between Burr Street and U.S. 30 will be closed temporarily for resurfacing, according to the town of Schererville. 

The planned work timeline will be from Monday through Oct. 23 and is weather dependent.

To make the process as efficient and safe as possible, the entire section of the trail will be closed during this time, the town said. 

Signs also will be posted. 

Take a hike ... and explore the more than 50 great trails in the Region

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

