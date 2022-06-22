Subaru dealership looking to locate in Schererville

SCHERERVILLE— A Subaru car dealership is looking to locate in Schererville.
During a Monday night Plan Commission study session, the Michigan-based Zeigler Automotive Group presented plans for a Subaru dealership located on the north side of U.S. 30, West of Burr Street.
The dealership would be about 35,000 square-feet and would house around 250 cars, Zeigler Chief Financial Officer Daniel Scheid said.
The dealership is relocating from its current Merrillville location because it is looking to expand. Zeigler bought the dealership at 1777 W. U.S. 30 in Merrillville from Francis and Ralph Mauro of the International Autos Group dealership group in the spring of 2021.
If the project is ultimately approved, Scheid said Zeigler would like to complete the new dealership by October 2023.
Zeigler Automotive Group currently has 38 dealerships, including several in the Chicago metro area and two others in Indiana — both in Elkhart.
The Jaguar Land Rover South Shore car dealership is currently located near the proposed Zeigler location.
