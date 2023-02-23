SCHERERVILLE — Town leaders are looking to reimagine the iconic Illiana Motor Speedway property, but they want to make sure they get it right.

"We have the perfect piece of land to develop something" said Schererville Town Council president Tom Schmitt, D-4th, noting the 51-acre property's proximity to Rohrman Park, which is the town's largest park.

After operating for seven decades, the motor speedway has sat empty since 2016.

On Wednesday, Schererville held a joint town council-park board study session to hear proposals for the future use of the property. Town staff, elected officials and about 30 residents heard presentations from American Structurepoint Engineering and the Northern League, the independent minor league to which the Lake County Corn Dogs and the Northwest Indiana Oilmen belong.

Though the presentations laid out different visions for the property, both focused on bringing multipurpose recreation to the area. Initial ideas for the land involved developing a commercial business park, but after public backlash and a Change.org petition, plans changed.

The town is now "looking for a form of recreation for our citizens," Schmitt has said.

The 'heartbeat of Schererville'

"What does a minor league baseball team bring to a community?" Northern League President Don Popravak asked before rattling off a lengthy list: revenue, tourism, community pride, tradition and affordable family fun.

The Northern League is looking to grow and has plans to establish more teams across northern Indiana over the next few years. Popravak said Schererville is the "ideal location" for a minor league team as the town is very family-oriented and has grown 50% since 1990. Dubbed the "Crossroads of the Nation," Schererville is also highly-accessible; Popravak said some 674,000 people live within 30 miles of the town.

“We’re looking to expand and Schererville is a destination that we want to do something with," Popravak said.

However, the Northern League's plans go beyond a simple baseball stadium.

Described by Popravak as the "heartbeat of Schererville," the multi-purpose stadium would feature turf fields, 2,500-3,000 seats and a surrounding landscape made up of retail, restaurants and possibly even housing.

"Restaurants and bars and entertainment venues, as well as a complete neighborhood: condos, high-rises that envelop the ballpark making its own area inside Schererville," Popravak explained. "We think that there might be $300 million or more of development in that area besides the ballpark."

Popravak said the greenspace around the stadium could be used for youth sports.

The Northern League would pay Schererville a yearly lease payment and would maintain the stadium. However, Popravak said the town could still use the facility for concerts, festivals, farmer's markets, ice skating and other community events.

After the Northern League's presentation, Councilman Kevin Connelly, R-2nd, asked attendees "how many of you, by a show of hands, like this concept?" Just under half the room raised their hand.

The Schererville Sports Park

American Structurepoint's plans for the property are a little more preliminary.

Dan McCloskey, senior architect with the firm, said before plans for the proposed "Schererville Sports Park" took shape, American Structurepoint would work with their partner Johnson Consulting to organize community feedback sessions, collect demographic data, conduct a traffic study, analyze the properties' topography and meet with community stakeholders.

American Structurepoint has worked on a number of recreation facilities, including the Hammond Sportsplex and the Grand Sports Campus in Westfield.

The goal is to create something that will improve resident's quality of life and drive Schererville's economic development. McCloskey said the Hammond Sportsplex has proven to be a success, generating $1.3 million in concession sales in 2022 alone.

The council isn't rushing into any final decisions. The town's next steps include getting input from residents and possibly hearing more presentations, Schmitt said.

Close 1 of 10 Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville Craig Zandstra, Lake County Parks superintendent of planning and natural resource management, points out some of the possibilities of a new park along 77th Avenue in Schererville. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville The parcel contains about 25 acres of valuable wetlands. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville The Lake County Parks Department has its eyes on a 99+ acre parcel of farm and wetlands area along 77th Avenue in Schererville. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville Craig Zandstra said the Lake County Parks Department has secured federal funding, but is looking for local matches. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville The Lake County Parks Department has its eyes on a 99+ acre parcel of farm and wetlands area along 77th Avenue in Schererville. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville Craig Zandstra, Lake County Parks Supt. of Planning and Natural Resource Management, discusses the possibilities of a new park in along 77th Avenue in Schererville. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville The Lake County Parks Department has its eyes on a 99+ acre parcel of farm and this wetlands area along 77th Avenue in Schererville. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville The Lake County Parks Department has its eyes on a 99+ acre parcel of farm and this wetlands area along 77th Avenue in Schererville. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville The Lake County Parks Department has its eyes on a 99+ acre parcel of farm and this wetlands area along 77th Avenue in Schererville. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville The Lake County Parks Department has its eyes on a 99+ acre parcel of farm and wetlands area along 77th Avenue in Schererville. Possible Lake County Park in Schererville The Lake County Parks Department has secured half of the funding needed to buy just under 100 acres of land in the western part of the county. 1 of 10 Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville Craig Zandstra, Lake County Parks superintendent of planning and natural resource management, points out some of the possibilities of a new park along 77th Avenue in Schererville. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville The parcel contains about 25 acres of valuable wetlands. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville The Lake County Parks Department has its eyes on a 99+ acre parcel of farm and wetlands area along 77th Avenue in Schererville. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville Craig Zandstra said the Lake County Parks Department has secured federal funding, but is looking for local matches. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville The Lake County Parks Department has its eyes on a 99+ acre parcel of farm and wetlands area along 77th Avenue in Schererville. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville Craig Zandstra, Lake County Parks Supt. of Planning and Natural Resource Management, discusses the possibilities of a new park in along 77th Avenue in Schererville. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville The Lake County Parks Department has its eyes on a 99+ acre parcel of farm and this wetlands area along 77th Avenue in Schererville. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville The Lake County Parks Department has its eyes on a 99+ acre parcel of farm and this wetlands area along 77th Avenue in Schererville. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville The Lake County Parks Department has its eyes on a 99+ acre parcel of farm and this wetlands area along 77th Avenue in Schererville. Lake County Parks eyes 100 acres largely in Schererville The Lake County Parks Department has its eyes on a 99+ acre parcel of farm and wetlands area along 77th Avenue in Schererville.