Town of Schererville donates to Lake County Park efforts

SCHERERVILLE — The 99.3-acre park proposed for the west side of Lake County is one step closer to becoming a reality.

During a Wednesday meeting, the Schererville Town Council unanimously approved a donation of $100,000 to the creation of Lake Hills Park on an ecologically valuable piece of former farmland on the edge of Schererville.

"I will make a motion to donate on behalf of the the Town Council of $100,000 to the proposed Lake Hills County Park," Councilman Caleb Johnson said. "And I am asking that the Park Board, if they can legally do so, match that donation to come up with a $200,000 total donation from the town of Schererville."

The Lake County Parks Department has been looking to create a park on the west side of Lake County for some time, but has found the high cost of land to be a barrier.

Craig Zandstra of Lake County Parks said a piece of land located between 77th and 85th avenues near the Pennsy Greenway Trail would be ideal for stormwater management and environmental education. Lake County Parks has been in talks with the owners for several years, but could not afford the $1.7 million price tag.

Zandstra said Lake County Parks has secured just under half of the necessary funds through federal partners. Now the department is looking to local sources to make up the difference.

While the park would include trails, recreation areas, a parking area and maybe even a picnic shelter, much of the land would be returned to a more natural state. Zandstra envisions native prairie, a restored oak savanna and even hopes to re-meander Turkey Creek.

Long ago the creek, which runs along the side of the property, was straightened out. Returning the creek to its natural state will help address flooding and stormwater retention, encouraging native plant growth and slowing the flow of water.

Johnson said with less flooding, the land along 77th Avenue may become more stable and a curb could be put in, making 77th, which Councilman Tom Schmitt said has long been "dangerous piece of road," safer.

While actually establishing the park could take a few years, Zandstra said he would like to acquire the land as soon as possible, as the deadline to use some of the federal funding is this summer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.