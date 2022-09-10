Visclosky laments Marquette Plan sluggishness

SCHERERVILLE — Former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky has been pushing for more than three decades to increase public access to Lake Michigan. He’s frustrated with the progress so far.

Just 70 to 80 acres have been opened to public access as part of the Marquette Plan since then, he said.

“There remain vast, vast opportunities for improvement,” Visclosky told the Lake County Advancement Committee on Friday.

Industries along the shoreline have a smaller footprint now, which should open up those opportunities, he said. Visclosky stressed his support for preserving jobs along the lakeshore. “No one in this room can doubt my commitment to those industries,” he said.

But with Cleveland-Cliffs now the owner of the Indiana Harbor and Burns Harbor mills, it’s time to reopen the conversation, he suggested.

“What we’re trying to do is restore these properties,” he said. “We should not stop. We should not give up. They’ve got new ownership out there.”

There is progress on the Marquette Plan, first proposed in 1989. The Marquette Greenway, a hiking and biking trail traversing Northwest Indiana, is nearly finished, Visclosky noted. When done, it will be able to travel between Chicago and New Buffalo, Michigan, by bicycle.

Implementation of the Marquette Plan was one of the four main goals of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority when it was created in 2005, Visclosky pointed out. He patted former state Rep. Chet Dobis on the back Friday in gratitude for authoring the enabling legislation for the RDA. Visclosky also strongly encouraged state lawmakers to vote for the bill.

One of the other RDA goals was to support Gary/Chicago International Airport. In late January, Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Visclosky as chairman of the Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority. Visclosky’s term ends Jan. 31, 2026.

“The RDA participation was vital to laying the foundation of what we see today,” Visclosky said.

“When I walked in the door on Feb. 8, I knew nothing about airports,” he said. “Literally eight days ago, we completed a transition at the airport,” intended to provide a streamlined management structure and more nimble decision-making.

Visclosky was a strong proponent of the airport while in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He’s clearly proud of the airport his father, then-Mayor John Visclosky, helped get up and running.

It now has the second-longest runway in the Chicago area, second only to O’Hare International Airport. Gary’s airport is also the third busiest in Indiana in terms of cargo operations.

“I’m convinced cargo operations will increase in the coming years,” Visclosky said.

“I think that there’s a bright future for passenger service in Gary,” he added. Passengers who deplane in Gary can be at their office in Chicago in less time than it takes them to get there from Midway Airport, he said.

Within the next 24 to 36 months, he said, three older structures will be demolished so four to six new hangars can be built. “We will continue to modernize critical infrastructure at the airport,” he said.

Visclosky also suggested another interchange might be needed to improve interstate highway access to the airport.