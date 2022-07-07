WATCH NOW: 'Act of courage': First infant surrendered at Schererville baby box

SCHERERVILLE — Early Tuesday morning, Schererville Fire Chief Robert Patterson got the alert.

The alarm had been triggered before, by wind or the odd power outage, but this time was different.

When the two firefighters on duty went to check the electronic contraption built into the wall of Fire Station No. 2, to their "amazement," they found a baby girl, Patterson said.

Schererville installed the contraption, called a Safe Haven Baby Box, a little over a year ago "knowing it would be used, ... and it was," Safe Haven Baby Box CEO Monica Kelsey told the small crowd that stood outside the station Wednesday morning.

After an initial medical evaluation determined the child was healthy, she was taken to a local hospital for further care. A letter listing the exact date and time the infant was born was also left in the box.

"The thoughtfulness and care in which the important details were supplied will further aid in providing a safe and caring environment for the infant," Patterson said. "The Schererville Fire Department would like to applaud the mother's tremendous act of courage and strength in entrusting our department with the health and well-being of her child."

When Colleen DeVries got a call from Patterson saying "we have a beautiful baby girl," she cried.

"We all felt like grandmothers," DeVries said gesturing to her fellow Tri Kappa Associate Chapter members.

After having a heart attack, DeVries experienced a moment of "divine intervention" — Schererville needed a Baby Box.

Actually DeVries, who is from St. John, would have been happy with a Baby Box anywhere in the Schererville, St. John, Dyer area. However, Schererville's Fire Station No. 2, located at 280 Plum Creek Drive, is the only nearby station that has someone on-called 24/7.

"After calling friends and enemies" and talking to just about every business in town, Tri Kappa was able to raise about $26,000, member Joanne Freeland said. After a few local businesses donated their labor, the total installation cost only ended up being about $10,000.

Safe Haven

In May 2021, Schererville welcomed the 66th Baby Box in the U.S. — on Thursday, the 112th box was completed.

"So you can see how much we've grown in just 426 days," Kelsey said.

The Safe Haven Baby Box organization was inspired by a Baby Box-like device Kelsey saw at a church in Cape Town, South Africa, and her own experience of being adopted after her mother left her at an Ohio hospital just two hours after giving birth.

Indiana's safe haven law allows for the anonymous surrender of an infant 30 days old or younger at fire departments, hospitals and emergency medical services stations. While different states handle infant surrendering differently, in Indiana, Baby Boxes are an acceptable use of the Safe Haven law. In some other states, parents must make direct contact with the emergency personnel before surrendering the baby.

"If you're in the hospital you're not going to say, 'I don't want this baby,' because they have your name, they have your record and you're no longer anonymous," Freeland said. "If the parent is embarrassed, ashamed, whatever, ... they do not want to have face-to-face contact."

In 2016 Kelsey opened the first U.S. Baby Box in her home city of Woodburn. The next one was installed at a fire station near Michigan City; now there are over 80 Baby Boxes all across Indiana including one in Hammond, Merrillville, Lowell, Crown Point, Gary, Valparaiso, Lake Station, Hobart, Chesterton and Portage.

The boxes can also be found in Arizona, New Mexico, Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky and Ohio, though Indiana has the most locations by far.

The boxes are built into the walls of hospitals and fire stations.

On Tuesday morning, when the metal door on the outside of Fire Station No. 2 was opened a strobe went off in the station and an alarm company was notified. The alarm company called the local dispatch and the fire chief and deputy chief each received a notification.

Inside each climate-controlled box is a padded plastic container with a blanket and cap for the child as well as an orange bag filled with resources for the parent.

The box's outside door automatically locks once it is closed.

After the child is taken to a local hospital, they are turned over to the Department of Child Services and placed in their Foster-to-Adopt program. Kelsey said the infants are placed with permanent families within 30 to 45 days.

'She's already thought this through'

"1-800-99BABY1" is printed in big white letters across the Baby Box door — the Safe Haven crisis line.

Parents can contact the line at any time to discuss their options and learn what resources are available. Safe Haven employs a psychologist to help council parents, Kelsey said.

While the Baby Boxes are a vital "last resort," Kelsey said Safe Haven still encourages parents to surrender children directly to emergency personnel. Over the last five years, 21 babies have been surrendered in the Baby Boxes and Safe Haven has assisted with another 121 face-to-face surrenders.

Safe Haven offers free trainings to all fire stations and hospitals that details both the technical aspect of the Baby Box and how to handle a face-to-face surrender.

"One thing that we always train on is, don't try to talk her out of it. She has gained every bit of confidence to walk in here and hand you a child, and the last thing you should do is shame her," Kelsey said, explaining that whether intentional or not, urging a parent to reconsider their decision will likely cause them to feel shame. "She's already thought this through."

Every time a child is found in a Baby Box, Kelsey holds a news conference. She said she has heard critiques from people who say the news conferences take away some anonymity.

"It is anonymous. No one knows who she is," Kelsey said. "One of the good things about coming and doing a press conference after a baby is surrendered in one of our boxes is I get to speak directly to her, if she's listening, ... and I do hope that she is listening."

Kelsey said parents often contact the hotline to check on their child after the surrender. She said the mother of the infant surrendered in Schererville is likely "scouring" the internet for information on her baby right now.

"These women want to know their baby is safe, their baby is healthy," Kelsey said. "Women want to utilize a safe place, they do not want to throw their babies in the dumpster."