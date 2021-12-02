WATCH NOW: Crossroads YMCA moves ahead with Schererville location in current Franciscan fitness center

SCHERERVILLE — Ever since the Franciscan Health Fitness Center had to close its Kids Zone at the start of the pandemic, longtime employee Tania Schick said the building has been "like a ghost town." With Crossroads YMCA set to open a new location in the space Dec. 20, kids and families may soon return.

"The Y saved this place," said Schick who has worked at the fitness center for 30 years. "Not everybody has mom, dad, grandma, grandpa ... so many people do not have that village at home to raise them. The Y, will be that place."

After a regional phone survey conducted for Lake County revealed a gap in services offered in Schererville, Crossroads YMCA approached Franciscan Health about opening a Y in the current fitness center located at at 221 U.S. 41, suite A. The survey showed a need for more youth-focused programs, something the Y took to heart.

The Franciscan fitness center will close Saturday. When the renovation is completed on Dec. 20, the space will be brand new. The 14 days of "round-the-clock renovation" will consist of more than just a new paint job, though the center will undergo a "Y-inization" with updated colors and branding, Crossroads YMCA CEO Jay Buckmaster said.