WATCH NOW: Crossroads YMCA performs 'extreme makeover' on Schererville fitness center

SCHERERVILLE — Since Dec. 5, the former Franciscan Health Fitness Center has been filled with around 50 workers, busy painting, laying tile, replacing lights, adding walls and, of course, adding plenty of YMCA signage.
The round-the-clock construction has paid off. On Sunday, the fitness center, now the Schererville branch of the Crossroads YMCA, will be filled with community members, there to get a sneak-peak of the new space. Bright and early Monday, the YMCA will be open to the public at 4 a.m., with about 80% of the construction completed.
"We call it a 15-day 'Extreme Makeover: Y-Edition,'" Crossroads YMCA CEO Jay Buckmaster said. "It's been hard, it's been challenging, but come the 20th it will be very rewarding."
The renovation was prompted by a regional phone survey that revealed a gap in services in Schererville. The survey showed a need for more youth-focused programs, something the Y took to heart. Crossroads YMCA approached Franciscan Health about opening a Y in the current fitness center located at at 221 U.S. 41.
Construction crews removed all the flooring and replaced it with a softer rubber that is easier on the joints, replaced over 60% of the exercise equipment, added a gymnastics center and is transforming an old maintenance area into a family locker room.
The goal of the renovation is to improve the existing facility while making the space more accessible and family friendly, with affordable youth activities.
The newly-expanded Kids Zone will offer free child care for kids as young as 6 weeks who have an active family membership.
The renovation has been all-hands-on-deck, involving "workers from all different trades," Crossroads Marketing Director Jill Schaffenberger said. Eleven pieces of EGYM fitness equipment have brought the center's machinery from "historical" to "cutting-edge," Schaffenberger added.
YMCA members are given a wristband that records all of their fitness data. The EGYM equipment reads the data, replacing the need for weight pins. Users can set their preferred weight on the equipment's computer screen and track their progress using the Crossroads YMCA app. The equipment, which addresses all of the major muscle groups, also "gamifies fitness," Dallas Wright of EGYM said.
The equipment measures how effective each repetition is, helping users push themselves. EGYM helps "you see your fitness in a very functional way," Buckmaster said. There is a Fitness Hub machine that uses sensors to measure your metabolic rate and how flexible you are, as well as an in-depth body analyzer that measures fat percentage and shows where fat is stored.
"It (the equipment) makes fitness more about how healthy you are, not about how much you weigh," YMCA Operations Manager LJ Mattraw said.
The YMCA also added 80 new pieces of cardio equipment, complete with screens that have pre-loaded workouts, access to Netflix, Hulu and YouTube. Several new walls were added to form a stretching and core area, filled with mats and dumb bells as well as to create more mirror space in the free weight section.
Smaller additions to the center will continue until about Jan. 3. While crews still have some "dust to clean up," Mattraw said the YMCA is ready to welcome members back, adding that in the last month already 4,500 people have joined.