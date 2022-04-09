WATCH NOW: Fire leaves Schererville home uninhabitable

SCHERERVILLE — A house fire left a home in Schererville uninhabitable, displacing a family.

The fire took place at about 10:48 a.m. Saturday at the 2500 block of Springhill Drive in Schererville, Fire Chief Robert Patterson said.

No one was injured in the blaze.

No one was home at the time. A neighbor called 911 to report flames coming out of the back windows of the home.

"Crews got there fast and did a good job in knocking it down," Patterson said.

The fire, however, had already spread from the first to the second floor, causing extensive fire and smoke damage to the home.

"It's uninhabitable," Patterson said. "The family is staying with family in the area and of course working with the insurance company."

There was no danger of the fire spreading from the single-family home to neighboring properties.

"The houses were spaced out enough," he said. "The fire stayed to the backside of the building."

Five engines and a fire truck were dispatched to the scene. The Schererville Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Lake Hills, St. John, Dyer, Lake Ridge, Griffith and Munster fire departments. Superior Ambulance had an ambulance ready, and the Highland Fire Department covered down on the Schererville fire stations while its firefighters were out fighting the fire.

"It was a good response," Patterson said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but arson is not suspected, Patterson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.