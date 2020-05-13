You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle blaze at home of Schererville officer; family escapes
SCHERERVILLE — A Schererville officer and her family were displaced after their home erupted in flames Wednesday evening. 

The home belongs to a Schererville police officer and her family, confirmed Jeff Cook, deputy chief of the Schererville Police Department. Everyone was able to make it out of the house safely, he said.

However, the damage from the fire was extensive, Cook said. 

"We as a department, along with our Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, will be providing whatever assistance the officer and officer's family may need in the coming days and weeks to get through this," Cook said. 

The fire started around 6 p.m. at the home near Theresa Drive and Bluff Drive in Schererville. First, smoke poured from the house and then flames began to shoot through the roof, a neighbor reported. 

Multiple fire departments were called to assist Schererville firefighters at the scene.
 
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Cook said. The Schererville Fire Department was unable to immediately provide further information. 

