WATCH NOW: New Schererville splash pad opens

SCHERERVILLE — Matthew Kooyenga, 7, and his brother Chase, 4, patiently watched the cherry-red bucket fill with water.

The two boys dodged the falling water as the bucket finally tipped, then got in position to watch the whole process again. All around them kids ran through curtains of water and explored bubbling jets — the Schererville splash pad is finally open.

"Taking the kids to a pool is stressful and difficult so if you still want to do a water day but you don't want to worry about life jackets and all that stuff, splash pads are a great option," Lisa Stooksbury said.

Stooksbury usually takes her daughter Lucy, 2, to the Wicker Memorial Park splash pad, but she decided to check out the Schererville one Thursday morning after hearing about the ribbon cutting last week.

While her daughter collected water in a green watering can, Stooksbury said she likes the Schererville pad because it's free and there is seating.

Located at Scherwood Park, the pad is activated by a timed button that visitors can press. The splash pad will operate everyday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will close after Labor Day weekend.

Schererville began designing the pad last year — with some help from a class of local first graders. The Schererville Parks Department collaborated with Hohman Elementary School to get ideas for what the pad should feature.

While supply-chain delays pushed back the pad's planned opening from June to Aug. 3, Schererville Parks Director of Recreation Josh Barnes said the town plans on incorporating the splash pad into summer camp programing next year.

The delayed ribbon cutting allowed the town to have a sort of "soft opening," Schererville Superintendent of Parks John Novacich said. Now the parks department can observe how the pad is used and how the area flows to determine what surrounding seating and shade structures should be added next year.

Situated next to the Schererville Community Center, Barnes said the splash pad has already given the parks department more visibility.

"Not only do you get to experience the new splash pad for free, but you can check out all of the other things our parks department has to offer," Barnes said.