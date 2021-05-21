WATCH NOW: Schererville nonprofit collects equipment from local agencies to aid firefighters in Guatemala

Karen Scheeringa-Parra, founder of Hearts In Motion, said she gets donations from Northwest Indiana agencies and from some as far as California. Parra said her passion for aiding first responders in Central America began 22 years ago when she happened upon a horrific fatal car crash while on a missionary trip in Guatemala.

"There were eight people pinned underneath a semi and there were these firefighters who were trying to rescue the people but they had no equipment," Parra said. "It was in the middle of the night and they were going to have to come back in the day, but by that time, all of those people would be dead. So the group I was in recruited a few hundred people who were around the crash and we worked to unload the semi so it could be lifted off the car. Three of the eight people were saved. That was my turning point, when I saw this tremendous need."