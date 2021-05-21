WATCH NOW: Schererville nonprofit collects equipment from local agencies to aid firefighters in Guatemala

SCHERERVILLE — A total of $500,000 worth of firefighter equipment is on its way to Guatemala after a Schererville organization coordinated donations among several Indiana fire departments.
Karen Scheeringa-Parra, founder of Hearts In Motion, said she gets donations from Northwest Indiana agencies and from some as far as California. Parra said her passion for aiding first responders in Central America began 22 years ago when she happened upon a horrific fatal car crash while on a missionary trip in Guatemala.
"There were eight people pinned underneath a semi and there were these firefighters who were trying to rescue the people but they had no equipment," Parra said. "It was in the middle of the night and they were going to have to come back in the day, but by that time, all of those people would be dead. So the group I was in recruited a few hundred people who were around the crash and we worked to unload the semi so it could be lifted off the car. Three of the eight people were saved. That was my turning point, when I saw this tremendous need."
After that experience, she began the Fire Service International Program initiative for Hearts in Motion. She said fire departments have donated air tanks, turn-out gear, firetrucks, ambulances and more that have been put in the hands of Guatemalan first responders.
Parra started Hearts in Motion, headquartered at 2210 U.S. 41 in Schererville, in 1982 which offers a number of services and resources to local residents and Central and South American communities in need.
"Since 1999 we have sent more than $20 million of firefighter equipment to Guatemala," she said.
On May 6 the $500,000 worth of equipment was loaded up with the help of Schererville firefighters to be sent to Guatemala. Special guest Giovanni Cordon, El Comandante, visited Schererville from Guatemala. El Comandante is a title for the top fire official in Guatemala.
"One big thing we have gotten is the Jaws of Life," Parra said. "When I started this, the country only had two Jaws of Life. Now there are hundreds. Another big thing they need is boots. They go through a lot of boots because they work with volcanoes and the heat melts their boots. ... When they get a delivery, it's like a bunch of kids at Christmas. Some of them may never have had a helmet before."
Jaws of Life is a tool used to pry open a vehicle to free trapped victims, which is a critical tool for a country in which vehicle crashes is among the top 10 causes of death due to its narrow roadways. Parra said paired with a shortage of firefighter and medical equipment, getting into a car crash can easily be a death sentence.
"For almost every fire station in the U.S., the city budget is bigger than the entire budget for firefighters in the country of Guatemala," Parra said. "Like in Highland how they get a couple million dollars of funding, that's more than all of Guatemala gets."
She said Hearts in Motion receives several thank you cards, letters and calls from first responders, thanking the organization and informing her of the lives saved due to the equipment.
In addition, Hearts in Motion also coordinates with American fire departments to train first responders in Guatemala — something Parra said has been a huge success in improving public safety and the safety of the firefighters.
"There was a child who had fallen into a pit and had been trapped for three days and the local department had been working for days to get them out," Parra said. "They ended up calling another station that we had trained with on rescuing in confined spaces and they were able to rescue the child within 45 minutes, which is just an example of the impact training has."
Hearts in Motion has a total of 14 programs, including an orphanage, nutrition center, music education program, medical services program and house building projects in Guatemala. In addition, the organization serves other Central and South American communities like Ecuador. Another program called New Directions helps local people who have lost their belongings in fires and other circumstances to refurbish their homes.
Perra said the program has also expanded to providing counseling and therapy to first responders when she saw the need for a focus on mental and emotional health following traumatic events.
"A couple of years ago there was a fire at an orphanage where 50 to 60 girl burned to death," Parra said. "How do you begin to deal with that? When this horrible tragedy happens and you don't have the ability or the equipment to stop it?"
To help aid their mission, Hearts in Motion has a resale shop at 2210 U.S. 41 in Schererville. Parra said volunteers and donations are always needed and anyone who is interested in helping the organization can call 219-924-2446 or email information@heartsinmotion.org.