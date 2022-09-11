WATCH NOW: Visitors to Schererville 9/11 Memorial pay their respects

SCHERERVILLE — Rain made for a somber setting Sunday at the town's 9/11 Memorial, where a number of people stopped to pay their respects.

Schererville resident Trevor Davison said he was in high school Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists flew airplanes into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.

Though Davison didn't have any family members who were personally affected that day, he thought all Americans were affected in some way, he said.

He lay a bouquet of pink flowers at the memorial and reflected on where he was when he first learned of the attacks, he said.

"We can never forget that day," Davison said.

Members of Cub Scout Pack 504 in Schererville greeted visitors to the memorial and offered up programs, pins and small American flags.

Cub Master Dena Beaderstadt said the boys talked about the attacks and what the memorial means.

They also learned about the memorial's twin cylinders, which were installed in 2017 and include 2,977 points of light — one for each life lost.

Many of the boys had watched a video created by Sept. 11 survivor Don Bacso, of Dyer, and Schererville Fire Chief Robert Patterson several times by the end of their day, Police Chief Pete Sormaz said.

The short video featured footage of the Twin Towers, journalists reporting on the attacks and audio of phone calls people made to loved ones during the tragedy.

Beaderstadt said the boys were asking questions, "which is good."

It's important for younger generations to know their country's history, remember those who lost their lives and honor the sacrifices others made by joining the military in the years afterward, she said.

The town's 9/11 Memorial Committee didn't invite any speakers this year, opting instead to welcome visitors to pay their respects at the memorial throughout the day.

Planning for the memorial at Junction and Joliet streets began many years ago, Patterson said.

"It's a tragic event," he said. "It's just like Pearl Harbor, but it's our generation."

The town acquired a beam from the Twin Towers from the New York Port Authority in 2011, and it was installed in 2013.

The two cylinders, which represent the Twin Towers, typically are lit up with white light, but were expected to feature red, white and blue lights Sunday night, Sormaz said.

Patterson said the town added a sidewalk around the memorial this year, which made the site accessible to all.

Travelers on the Pennsy Greenway Trail, which now has a trailhead adjacent to the memorial, often stop by to pause and reflect, officials said.