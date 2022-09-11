WATCH NOW: Visitors to Schererville 9/11 Memorial pay their respects

Rain didn't stop Schererville resident Trevor Davison from paying his respects Sunday at the Schererville 9/11 Memorial. Davison, who left flowers at the site, said the rain was not an obstacle for him.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Memorial committee member Mike O'Rourke plants flags around the Schererville 9/11 Memorial on Sunday. O'Rourke came up with the idea for the twin cylinders of the memorial, which include holes for each life lost in the attack.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Sharon Bobeck pauses to reflect Sunday at the Schererville 9/11 Memorial.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Michael and Jodi Osborne stop to pay tribute Sunday at the Schererville 9/11 Memorial.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Cub Scout Pack 504 poses for a photo Sunday at the Schererville 9/11 Memorial. The boys greeted visitors to the memorial for the 21st anniversary of the attacks and passed out programs, pins and small American flags.
Beaderstadt said the boys were asking questions, "which is good."
It's important for younger generations to know their country's history, remember those who lost their lives and honor the sacrifices others made by joining the military in the years afterward, she said.
The town's 9/11 Memorial Committee didn't invite any speakers this year, opting instead to welcome visitors to pay their respects at the memorial throughout the day.
Planning for the memorial at Junction and Joliet streets began many years ago, Patterson said.
"It's a tragic event," he said. "It's just like Pearl Harbor, but it's our generation."
The town acquired a beam from the Twin Towers from the New York Port Authority in 2011, and it was installed in 2013.
The two cylinders, which represent the Twin Towers, typically are lit up with white light, but were expected to feature red, white and blue lights Sunday night, Sormaz said.
Patterson said the town added a sidewalk around the memorial this year, which made the site accessible to all.
Travelers on the Pennsy Greenway Trail, which now has a trailhead adjacent to the memorial, often stop by to pause and reflect, officials said.
PHOTOS: Visitors to Schererville 9/11 Memorial pay their respects
