The Northwestern Indiana Roofing Contractors Association announced the recipients of its 2018 Scholarship Program. The Association has annually awarded a total of 158 scholarships over the past 42 years. For the past 12 years, Local 26 of the United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers has also matched contributions to the program. Children of members of Local 26 and children of all employees of member contractors are eligible to apply for the scholarships.
The following students were presented with scholarship awards at the 2018 George Korellis Memorial Scholarship Dinner held at Innsbrook Country Club on July 19:
Brittany Brzek, daughter of Ted and Denise Brzek, Highland; Mason Gluth, son of Eric and Jennifer Gluth, Highland, and Alaina Sallee, daughter of Michael and Rachelle Sallee, Winamac