School board candidates hope to make the grade Nov. 3

The public will be electing new school board members in 11 school districts across Lake County this fall.
Some 59 candidates are competing for votes to win 26 seats on school boards on the Nov. 3
Some 15 school board seats are uncontested since only one or no candidates qualified.
School boards hire their community’s school superintendent, approve its schools annual budgets and set policy for teachers, administrators and students.
Scores of candidates submitted petitions to Lake County election board during a month-long application period that ended Aug. 21.
Board members are chosen by a school community’s voters. Candidates run as individuals without a political party affiliation.
Crown Point
Voters in the Crown Point School Corp. races can choose between Andrew Shih and Brian M. Smith for a contested at-large seat; Scott Babjak or Tara K. Tauber-Shjaw for the 2nd District seat and Scott T. Angel and John Freyek for the 3rd District seat.
East Chicago
In the School City of East Chicago, voters are being asked to fill two at-large seats from among: Debra Bolanos, D’Angelo Coles, Patti Jo Gibson-King, Jesse Gomez, Vanessa “Coach” Hernandez-Orange, Donna Ivey-Bryant, Jawann Jones, Jesus Luis Ortiz and Cristina Guerrero-White Williams.
Gary
Voters in the Gary Community School Corp. can choose between Akila McCain and Carlos Tolliver for the 1st District seat.
Griffith
In the Griffith Public Schools, voters are being asked to fill two at-large seats from among: Emily Conner, Jason Jaques, Roz Pondo, George J. Tagler Jr. and Joyann Torrez.
Hammond
Voters in the School City of Hammond are being asked to fill two at-large seats from among: William Lewter, Lisa A. McMillon-Miller, Lucinda “Cindy” Murphy and Wilma E. Reed.
Cedar Lake
In Cedar Lake’s Hanover Community School Corp., voters are being asked to choose between Tracy Lee Haskell and Charles R. Kouder for an at-large seat and between Tara Beilke and Dennis D. Wilkening for the 1st District seat.
Highland
Voters in the School Town of Highland are being asked to fill two at-large seats from among: Allencia Ballard, Patrick Krull, Edward Stone and Richard “Rick” E. Volbrecht Jr.
Hobart
In the School City of Hobart, voters are being asked to fill three at-large seats from among: Terry D. Butler, Donald P. Clay, George Marciniak, Francisco “Frank” Porras, Karen J. Robbins, Michael J. Rogers and Shawn M. Spain.
Lake Central
Voters in the Lake Central School Corp. of Dyer, St. John and Schererville are being asked to fill an at-large seat from among Roger F. Florkiewicz, Janice M. Malchow and Alicia A. Paul. They can choose from among Donald “Don” Basco and Jennifer “Jennie” Medlen to fill the Dyer seat.
Merrillville
In the Merrillville Community School Corp., voters can choose between Thomas Bainbridge and Delena Thomas to fill the 2nd District seat.
Munster
Voters in the School Town of Munster are being asked to fill three at-large seats from among: John M. Castro, Virginia “Ginny” Dickman-Lopez, John J. Doherty, Cameron J. Martin and Ingrid Schwarz Wolf.
River Forest
In the River Forest Community School Corp., which serves New Chicago and nearby portions of Hobart Township, voters can choose between Efrain “Frank” Diaz Jr and Sylvia Pedroza to fill the 1st District seat and between Steven L. Bucko and John O’Brien in the 2nd District.
Lowell
Voters in the Tri-Creek School Corp. in and around Lowell and Schneider are being asked to choose between Alan R. Fox and Debra Sikma to fill the West Creek seat.
