School board candidates hope to make the grade Nov. 3

Lake Central

Voters in the Lake Central School Corp. of Dyer, St. John and Schererville are being asked to fill an at-large seat from among Roger F. Florkiewicz, Janice M. Malchow and Alicia A. Paul. They can choose from among Donald “Don” Basco and Jennifer “Jennie” Medlen to fill the Dyer seat.

Merrillville

In the Merrillville Community School Corp., voters can choose between Thomas Bainbridge and Delena Thomas to fill the 2nd District seat.

Munster

Voters in the School Town of Munster are being asked to fill three at-large seats from among: John M. Castro, Virginia “Ginny” Dickman-Lopez, John J. Doherty, Cameron J. Martin and Ingrid Schwarz Wolf.

River Forest

In the River Forest Community School Corp., which serves New Chicago and nearby portions of Hobart Township, voters can choose between Efrain “Frank” Diaz Jr and Sylvia Pedroza to fill the 1st District seat and between Steven L. Bucko and John O’Brien in the 2nd District.

Lowell